GRISWOLD – The Griswold volleyball team will be looking to gain consistency this upcoming season, and will be calling on a number of role players last year to help do the job.
The Tigers graduated their top three kill leaders and two of their top three blockers, so there's quite a bit of experience gone.
The good news? The team's top setter and a second-team all-Corner Conference libero are back.
Senior Lydia Greiman was second in the Corner with 382 assists in 59 sets, and was a good defender as well with 75 digs and 14 assisted blocks. Anna Kelley, another senior, will be back at libero after digging up 233 times in 58 sets, good for second in the Corner.
Brenna Rossell is the team's other returning senior, with 137 digs and 65 kills, the most among returning players. She also had a 92.3% success rate serving, an area that has been a Tiger strength the past several seasons.
With six seniors graduated, coach Jody Rossell has some up-and-coming talent that she hopes will develop amongst her three seniors: juniors Makenna Askeland (outside hitter and defensive specialist), Emma Mundorf (middle blocker) and McKenna Wiechman (utility); and sophomoes Carolina Arcia (setter), Witney Pennock (defensive specialist/outside hitter) and Carley Danker (middle blocker/opposite-side hitter).
"We continue to be a tough serving team and I expect defense to be a strength for us," said coach Rossell. "Though we graduated six seniors last year and will be inexperienced in some positions, we have a lot of young talent that is adaptable and able to fill in many different ways."
East Mills and Stanton were locked in a battle for the Corner title a year ago, and it was the Viqueens who made it to the Iowa Class 1A regional championship. East Mills had lost just twice during the regular season but the pandemic put an early end to what might have been for the Wolverines. Those two teams, plus Sidney are expected to be among the top threats for the Corner title this fall.
The Tigers are slated to open the season at home today against Lenox, in a battle of the Tigers.