COUNCIL BLUFFS – Iowa Western held a 3-0 lead over Ellsworth Community College going into the second quarter in what was shaping up to be a close game.
That didn't last.
The Reivers scored three touchdowns in a span of less than three minutes, the beginnings of what was an eventual 54-0 shellacking Friday night at Titan Stadium.
Three Panther turnovers and a Reiver punt return in that fateful second quarter did the trick.
Josh Simmons hauled in a 5-yard pass from quarterback Nate Glantz with 11:34 left in the second period to make it 9-0, and then it took just 56 seconds for the Reivers to score again. That was when Kedrick Osuorah ran in from 29 yards, and then it was 16-0.
A special teams' punt return made it 23-0 with 8:48 left to go in the half, and the half ended with Glantz's 13-yard pass to Donnovan Moorer and Luke Waters' 2-yard run to make it 37-0 at halftime.
The Reivers finished the scoring with third-quarter rushing touchdowns by Ezeki Leggins and Zion Guerra, sandwiching Josh Jasek's second field goal of the game, a 28-yarder to match a game-opening 47-yard kick.
The IWCC defense was strong, holding Ellsworth to 73 total yards and making them go 0-for-15 on third down. The Reivers did turn the ball over five times, but that strong defense negated any damage as they forced six Panther turnovers themselves.
IWCC improved to 2-1 on the year and will take on Arkansas Baptist Saturday in Little Rock.