ATLANTIC – A strong performance by the Atlantic softball team at the Fort Dodge Softball Invitational carried over big time to Monday night.
There was no drop off in performance, only dominance, as the Trojans gave up just two hits on the night while hitting the cover off the ball in a pair of 12-0 wins over Glenwood.
Coach Terry Hinzmann was pleased with all facets of the game – defense, offense and pitching. He said his team was patient at the plate and was able to hit with runners in scoring position.
That was evident in the first game, where Olivia Engler had a two-RBI home run to establish a 3-0 lead. The second inning saw Caroline Pellett, Ava Rush and Madison Botos each score, the last runs off RBIs by Jada Jensen and Alyssa Derby. The third inning was the clincher with six runs scored off three walks and a hit batter.
Engler faced just 10 batters in the opener, striking out seven and allowing just one walk, that being the Rams’ lone baserunner of the game.
The nightcap was much the same, with Kennedy Goergen allowing just three baserunners on the night off two hits and a walk. The Trojans, meantime, put up five runs in the first inning, with Goergen’s two-run double and single-RBIs by Lauren Nicholas and Jada Jensen setting the tone for a second blowout win.
Jensen’s RBI in the fourth inning, her third of the game, ended the game.
The Trojans will host Carroll Kuemper Catholic tonight as part of a busy week that also sees a return matchup against Denison-Schleswig Wednesday and the Hall of Fame Night at home on Thursday.