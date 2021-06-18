BASEBALL
Audubon:
- It was a winless week for the Wheelers, as Monday night, Audubon fell on the road to Treynor, 6-1.
Braden Wessel’s RBI brought home Teddy DuVall in the third inning to tie the game at 1-apiece, but the Wheelers got no more. After adding another run in the fourth, the Cardinals went on to score four more in the fifth and that was the game.
The Wheelers were limited to just two hits in the contest.
The Wheelers fell 9-5 to Underwood Tuesday, where a four-run sixth inning by the Eagles sealed the outcome.
Audubon collected eight hits, with Aiden Alt going 2-for-3 with two RBIs and a run scored. Cooper Nielsen and Teddy DuVall also had RBIs. The Wheelers left 11 on base, and three errors contributed to four unearned Underwood runs.
The Wheelers then fell 19-5 to Treynor Wednesday night at home to fall to 6-7 on the year. A nine-run second inning by the Cardinals, along with six Wheeler errors, proved the be the difference.
Exira-EHK:
- The Spartans fell to 6-9 after three straight losses to open the week, including a 14-4 loss to Nodaway Valley Monday night in Elk Horn. The Wolverines got up 6-1 after four innings, the Spartans posting their first run in the top of the fourth. They played three more in the bottom of the seventh but it wasn’t enough.
Things went a bit better against Woodbine on Tuesday night, although the 8-4 outcome in eight innings was still a loss for the Spartans. The game was tied at 4-apiece after regulation, but four Tiger runs in the top of the eighth proved to be too much to overcome.
The third loss came with a 15-4 decision to West Harrison. The Hawkeyes broke the game open with eight runs in the third.
No statistics from any of this week’s games were posted at VarsityBound Iowa as of mid-week.
SOFTBALL
Audubon:
- Anytime you pick up a win over Treynor in softball, it’s a signature win.
Granted, this isn’t the best Cardinal team as of late, but the Wheelers splitting with their Western Iowa Conference rivals Monday night is a big deal.
After being held to just four hits in the opener, the Wheelers erupted for 14 runs, just three coming off hits as they took advantage of some very friendly Cardinal pitching (18 walks) and three Cardinal errors. Hannah Thygesen had a three-run home run, while Kylee Hartl had five RBIs.
The Wheelers ended up losing a 1-0 heartbreaker to Underwood, one of the WIC’s top teams this year, Tuesday night in Audubon. No other information was available, except the Eagles scored the only run in the top of the second inning.
Exira-EHK:
- The Spartans, ranked 12th in the most recent IGHSAU poll, continue to do well against larger-school competition. Their latest victim was Class 2A Nodaway Valley. The Wolverines are just under .500, but it’s still a big deal to beat a larger school by a 5-1 count.
No statistics were posted on VarsityBound Iowa this week for the game, but two-run innings in the second and third helped boost the Spartans.
The Spartans went on to a 12-4 win over West Harrison on Wednesday night.