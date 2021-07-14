BASEBALL – DISTRICTS
CLASS 1A
District 13
Quaterfinals: CAM 15, Griswold 1; Bedford 7, Southwest Valley 6; Lenox 4, East Union 3; Nodaway Valley 10, Orient-Macksburg 1.
Semifinals: CAM 10, Bedford 0; Lenox 4, Nodaway Valley 3.
District 14
Quaterfinals: Council Bluffs St. Albert 15, Essex 0; Riverside 8, Stanton 7; Exira-EHK 5, East Mills 1; Sidney 4, Fremont Mills 1.
Semifinals: Council Bluffs St. Albert 13, Riverside 2; Exira-EHK 11, Sidney 1.
District 15
Quaterfinals: Tri-Center 9, IKM-Manning 0; West Harrison 12, Ar-We-Va 2; Logan-Magnolia 9, Boyer Valley 0; Audubon 10, Woodbine 0.
Semifinals: Tri-Center 6, West Harrison 0; Logan-Magnolia 4, Audubon 3.
District 16
Quaterfinals: Kingsley-Pierson 15, Whiting 0; Lawton-Bronson 10, River Valley 0; Woodbury Central 16, West Monona 4; Akron-Westfield 5, Westwood Sloan 2.
Semifinals: Kingsley-Pierson 10, Lawton-Bronson 0; Woodbury Central 1, Akron-Westfield 0.
CLASS 2A
District 3
Quaterfinals: Ridge View 11, Manson-Northwest Webster 5; Cherokee 8, Sioux Central 2.
Semifinals: Alta-Aurelia 7, Cherokee 4; Pocahontas Area 5, Ridge View 3.
District 4
Quaterfinals: Southeast Valley 12, West Central Valley 2; ACGC 11, South Central Calhoun 1.
Semifinals: ACGC 5, Woodward-Granger 0; Van Meter 11, Southeast Valley 1.
District 15
Quaterfinals: Shenandoah 9, AHSTW 2; Treynor 6, Red Oak 1.
Semifinals: Clarinda 6, Treynor 1; Underwood 6, Shenandoah 2.
District 16
Quaterfinals: MVAOCOU 6, Missouri Valley 0; OA-BCIG 11, East Sac County 10.
Semifinals: Carroll Kuemper Catholic 13, MVAOCOU 3.
* * *
SOFTBALL – Regional finals
CLASS 1A
Region 1 – Remsen St. Mary’s 6, Akron-Westfield 3.
Region 2 – Newell-Fonda 1, Exira-EHK 0.
Region 3 – Wayne of Corydon 9, Lenox 1.
Region 4 – Southeast Warren 4, Martensdale-St. Marys 1.
Region 5 – Sigourney 6, Belle Plaine 3.
Region 6 – North Butler 5, Mason City Newman 4.
Region 7 – Clarksville 3, Collins-Maxwell 2.
Region 8 – Lisbon 8, Highland 6.
CLASS 2A
Region 1 – North Union 9, Sioux Central 1.
Region 2 – Underwood 4, West Monona 2.
Region 3 – Earlham 7, Interstate 35 Truro 4.
Region 4 – Pella Christian 12, Van Meter 5.
Region 5 – Central Springs 2, South Hardin 1.
Region 6 – North Linn 5, Alburnett 2.
Region 7 – Iowa City Regina 5, Cardinal of Eldon 4 (11 innings).
Region 8 – Wilton 8, Northeast 2.
CLASS 3A
Region 1 – Estherville-Lincoln Central 2, Sioux Center 1.
Region 2 – Atlantic 5, MOC-Floyd Valley 0.
Region 3 – Clarke 11, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 4.
Region 4 – Williamsburg 5, Roland-Story 1.
Region 5 – Mount Vernon 12, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 0.
Region 6 – Anamosa 4, Crestwood 1.
Region 7 – Davenport Assumption 12, Solon 0.
Region 8 – West Liberty 4, Davis County 3.
CLASS 4A
Region 1 – Boone 12, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 0.
Region 2 – Winterset 10, Harlan 0.
Region 3 – ADM 4, Bondurant-Farrar 3.
Region 4 – Carlisle 8, Fairfield 0.
Region 5 – North Polk 5, Dallas Center-Grimes 2.
Region 6 – Oskaloosa 4, Benton Community 3.
Region 7 – Western Dubuque 6, West Delaware 3.
Region 8 – Clear Creek Amana 11, Marion 10 (11 innings).
CLASS 5A
Region 1 – Fort Dodge 16, Sioux City East 4.
Region 2 – Southeast Polk 10, Johnston 8.
Region 3 – Waukee 2, West Des Moines Valley 1.
Region 4 – Ankeny Centennial 3, Indianola 2.
Region 5 – Cedar Rapids Kennedy 1, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 0.
Region 6 – Iowa City High 5, Cedar Rapids Prairie 2.
Region 7 – Pleasant Valley 10, Davenport North 0.
Region 8 – Bettendorf 7, Muscatine 2.