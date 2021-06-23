ATLANTIC – The pitching is good for Atlantic.
The defense has also carried the Trojans and kept them in games.
Then what about the other part of the equation – the offense? Just hasn’t been timely or enough to get the wins.
That’s why the June swoon continues for the Trojan baseball team.
Six hits and all the Trojans had to show for it was a first-inning two-out, towering home run by Gunner Kirchhoff in a 4-1 loss Tuesday night to Carroll Kuemper Catholic.
The Trojans basically played the co-Hawkeye Ten Conference leaders and were in the game the whole way, if not for the anemic offense.
“We just needed a couple of timely hits,” said coach Joe Brummer. “We had guys on first and second, and we seem to be hitting right at them. They were in the right position and (they had) a couple of double plays that killed those innings.”
To be fair, Knights’ ace Austin Tigges did his part to cuff the Trojans’ bats. He recorded just three strikeouts, but when the Trojans did put the ball in play, nine times the infield made the play.
“He throws the ball hard and does a good job of getting ahead (in the count),” said Brummer of Tigges. “Hats off to him for throwing a lot of strikes.”
Dayton Templeton started for the Trojans and threw well. There were a couple of mound visits, but more or less those were to plan strategy and to not overthrow to certain batters.
“His curveball is going a lot better for him and he’s starting to get command of that, and he struck a couple of guys out there. He’s getting stronger,” said Brummer, also pleased with how well Lane Nelson – coming back from an injury – did in relief. “It’s good to have him healthy again ... and we’re still rehabing him a little bit, but it was good to see him get on the hill and throw.”
It was two-run innings in the third and fourth where the Knights got their offense. Templeton and Nelson combined for the eight-hitter.
Kirchhoff’s home run – one of a team-high two hits for the Trojans – came down to execution.
“We talked about taking good approaches and taking the ball where it’s pitched,” said Brummer. “Today Gunner got ahold of it, barrelled it up and took it over the right field wall.”
It’s that execution Brummer hopes to see more of in their next game this week, a Thursday night home date with Harlan.
“It’s going to come down to playing sound defense,” he said. “(Last time, in a 3-2 loss), they kind of nicked-and-dimed us and they got 12 hits. We have to make sure we keep the ball in front of us and that way they can’t use their speed.”