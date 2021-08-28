- AHSTW 20, IKM-Manning 16:
- Raydden Grobe had the game-winning touchdown reception in the corner of the end zone wiht 1:30 left to help lead the Vikings past the Wolves Friday night in Manning.
The late touchdown capped a comeback effort by the Vikings, who trailed 16-7 going into the final quarter.
Riverside 41, Red Oak 20:
- Austin Kremkowski had 127 yards passing and two touchdowns, and added another 91 yards and a touchdown on the ground in a convincing opening-night win Friday in Oakland.
Rhett Bentley had three touchdowns on the ground to support his 172-yard rushing night. The Bulldogs forced three turnovers.
