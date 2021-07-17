CLASS 3A
Substate 1: Spencer 3, LeMars 2; MOC-Floyd Valley 5, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 4; Storm Lake 7, Boyden Hull-Rock Valley 2; Sioux Center 6, Sioux City Heelan 5.
Substate 2: Webster City, Eagle Grove 0; Clear Lake 18, Algona 1; Waverly-Shell Rock 6, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 0; Humboldt 13, Charles City 9.
Substate 3: Dubuque Wahlert 10, Vinton-Shellsburg 0; Maquoketa 10, Decorah 3; Western Dubuque 3, Monticello 2; Independence 7, West Delaware 4.
Substate 4: Davenport Assumption 7, Keokuk 4; Clear Creek Amana 4, Washington 1; Fort Madison 9, Mount Pleasant 2; Central DeWitt 11, Fairfield 1.
Substate 5: Solon 8, Newton 1; Carlisle 8, Knoxville 2; Cedar Rapids Xavier 3, Oskaloosa 0; Bondurant-Farrar 2, Pella 1.
Substate 6: Marion 11, Nevada 1; Center Point-Urbana 3, Mount Vernon 1; North Polk 2, South Tama 0; Benton Community 9, Ballard 5.
Substate 7: Grinnell 10, Perry 0; ADM 10, Clarke 0; Boone 8, Creston 1; Dallas Center-Grimes 6, Saydel 0.
Substate 8: Gilbert 9, Greene County 0; Harlan 13, Glenwood 2; Winterset 10, Atlantic 0; Denison-Schleswig 8, Carroll 1.
CLASS 4A
Substate 1: Ankeny 16, Des Moines North 0; Sioux City East 9, Sioux City North 1; West Des Moines Valley 7, Sioux City West 0.
Substate 2: West Des Moines Dowling 7, Des Moines Lincoln 0; Southeast Polk 12, Ames 2; Mason City 12, Fort Dodge 2.
Substate 3: Cedar Rapids Prairie 7, Waterloo East 0; Cedar Falls 12, Urbandale 5; Iowa City West 3, Waterloo West 2.
Substate 4: Pleasant Valley 11, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 0; Linn-Mar 3, Iowa City Liberty 2; Cedar Rapids Kennedy 3, Muscatine 0.
Substate 5: Dubuque Hempstead 10, Bettendorf 0; North Scott 13, Dubuque Senior 3; Davenport West 4, Clinton 2.
Substate 6: Ottumwa 1, Cedar Rapids Washington 0; Iowa City High 9, Davenport North 0; Burlington 9, Davenport Central 2.
Substate 7: Johnston 15, Marshalltown 0; Indianola 4, Des Moines East 1; Des Moines Roosevelt 3, Ankeny Central 2.
Substate 8: Norwalk 19, Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson 0; Waukee 10, Council Bluffs Lincoln 0; Council Bluffs Lewis Central 12, Des Moines Hoover 2.