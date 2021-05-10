ANITA – Area schools had two medal winners at the Rolling Valley Conference golf meet Monday afternoon at Crestwood Hills Golf Course.
Exira-EHK senior Tyler Petersen ended with an 83 to finish as the runner-up medalist in the boys’ division, while for the girls it was CAM’s Mady McKee who came in with a 102, the fifth-best score of the afternoon.
CAM swept runner-up honors for both the boys and girls, where Boyer Valley won both conference championships. The boys it was 340-356, while the girls difference was 396-417.
For medalist runner-up Petersen, he took seven strokes off his front nine score to end up with his 83, having fired a 38 on the back nine. Trey Petersen ended with an 86, just outside medaling.
For the CAM boys, the top golfer was Ethan Arp with an 88, while Wyatt Gettler and Gavyn Jensen each had an 89. The Cougar girls had Reese Snyder also fire a 102, having just missed medaling on a tiebreaker.
Exira-EHK’s girls had Mollie Rasmussen end with a 109.
Rolling Valley Conference golf
Monday, May 10, at Crestwood Hills Golf Course, Anita
Boys results
Team scores: 1. Boyer Valley 340, 2. CAM 356, 3. Coon Rapids-Bayard 359, 4. Woodbine 363, 5. Exira-EHK 369, 6. Glidden-Ralston 427.
Medalists: 1. Cory Bantam (W) 77, 2. Tyler Petersen (EEHK) 83, 3. Clay Roberts (BV) 84, 4. Adam Puck (BV) 84, 5. Caden Neilsen (BV) 85.
CAM: Ethan Arp 88, Wyatt Gettler 89, Gavyn Jessen 89, Logan Lawrence 90, Peyton Jessen 91, Carson Cary 105.
Exira-EHK: Tyler Petersen 83, Trey Petersen 86, Derrek Kommes 98, Aiden Potts 102, Quintin White 108, Gavin Bengard 109.
Girls results
Team scores: 1. Boyer Valley 396, 2. CAM 417, 3. Coon Rapids-Bayard 435. No team score: Exira-EHK, Glidden-Ralston, Woodbine.
Medalists: 1. Alexi Miller (BV), 2. Kim Daily (GR) 95, Katelyn Nielsen (BV) 95, Alaya Betts (CRB) 96, Mady McKee (CAM) 102.
CAM: McKee 102, Reese Snyder 102, Eva Steffensen 104, Maddie Holtz 109, Meredith Rich 116.
Exira-EHK: Mollie Rasmussen 109, Shay Burmeister 110.