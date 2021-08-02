The 2021 Atlantic Open Golf Tournament took place Saturday and Sunday, July 31-Aug. 1, with 64 players participating.
And it was Jeff Gude who fired a 45-hole 179 to take top honors in the championship flight, five over par. Rob Langfelt came in second with a 180, followed by Darby McLaren (182) and Evan Schuler (183).
The championship group played 18 holes Saturday at Atlantic Golf & Country Club and 27 holes Sunday at Nishna Hills Golf Club. The other two groups competed in 18 holes both days.
Open 1st Flight: Mitch Burg 158, Dave Wendt 163, Dan Mehmen 167.
Open 2nd Flight: Deano Brabham 177, Tristan Hayes 180, Kamran Brownlee 181.
Open 3rd Flight: Nathan Brownlee 199, Hogan Hook 205, Joe Price 211.
Seniors 1st Flight: Daryl Armstrong 151, Kim Peters 151, Chuck Smith 155, Jeff Morenz 156.
Seniors 2nd Flight: Jeff Martin 168, John Peterson 171, Jerry Martin 173, Greg Pnsar 183.
Super Seniors 1st Flight: Arnie Leistad 137, Kenny Hinson 148, Bob Sweeney 149.
Super Seniors 2nd Flight: Roger Herring 160, Mick Lee 161, Dave Hannasch 161.