ANITA – Connor McKee and Molly Venteicher may well be pioneers for CAM track.
It is believed that the two Cougar seniors are the school’s first Drake Relays qualifiers in school history.
Thursday, McKee and Venteicher will be competing alongside the state’s elite athletes at Drake Stadium. McKee will be competing in the 400-meter hurdles, while Venteicher has a spot in the shot put.
“It means a lot cause didn’t have a season last year and shows how much extra work we had to put in to get that fast of time and throws that early in the season,” said McKee in an interview Tuesday afternoon. “To be the first time CAM had Drake qualifiers mean a lot.”
Added McKee: “And us being seniors means a lot.”
Venteicher’s season-best time of 41’3.5” is sixth-best in all classes, in an event where there’s 24 competitors. McKee, with his time of 56.11, is 11th-best in the state among the 16 who will compete. One of his opponents will be Audubon’s Gavin Smith, 13th with a time of 56.13.
Their coaches, girls’ coach Luke Symonds and boys’ coach Todd Russell, were happy for both of their athletes, and pointed out it was their hard work that earned them their spot at one of the state’s most prestigious high school track meets.
Besides Smith, other area athletes competing at Drake with the CAM duo are Atlantic senior Craig Alan Becker in the boys’ 800-meter run, and two high jumpers: ACGC’s Chloe Largent for the girls, Brogan Allensworth of Riverside for the boys.
CAM is the lone area school with more than one Drake qualifier.
“(Molly) has made steady improvements every single year and she’s always been breaking her own record,” said Symonds, noting she broke the school record two years ago and this year broke her own record three different times. “This year been pretty consistent, throwing 40-feet, 40-feet-10 ... nowadays it seems that 38’ is a bad throw for her.
“Being girls coach and watching Connor, he’s always leading the boys in everything they do,” he continued. “I’ve coached him in football and basketball and his love has been all on track and he’s pretty darn good at it.”
Both athletes noted their focus on the event at hand has allowed them to be successful.
“When I go out there to throw, it’s just that track meet,” said Venteicher. “I don’t think, I just go out and do what I’m good at. You just have to be calm and everything.”
McKee admitted that his first 400-meter hurdles race of the year was sluggish and not in the best weather conditions, and was not what he was capable of.
“But at Missouri Valley, once I got some really good competition I exploded and got a really good time. I PR’ed that time and it ended up holding up 11th in the state.”
CAM has had athletes compete at Drake in the past, but they have not had previous athletes qualify based on times, heights and distances under the current system, Symonds pointed out.
Now, it’s time for them to go out and make an impact at state.
“I’m just going to run my race and stay in my lane,” said McKee. “I love competing obviously at Drake Relays. They’re going to all be really fast and have around the same time. I’m looking forward to it.”
“I’m just go out there and throw and I like the competition know people better than me,” added Venteicher. “Just go out there and do what I do best.”
Their coaches are confident they’ll do a good job.
“(McKee is) a good leader he’s a captain and he’s really teaching the younger hurdles how to do it,” said Russell. “Last year when cancelled the season he did hurdles in Atlantic on all-weather track. It’s going to be very nice (to compete at Drake) but the competition will be very fierce.”
State is the ultimate goal, “But the Drake Relays a nice little bonus their senior seasons. It’s a pretty cool accomplishment,” said Symonds.