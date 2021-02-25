CLASS 5A
Monday, March 1
9 a.m.: Waukee (10-1) vs. West Des Moines Dowling (11-6).
11 a.m.: Southeast Polk (15-3) vs. Ankeny Centennial (15-2).
1 p.m.: Johnston (16-1) vs. Cedar Falls (17-3).
3 p.m.: Waterloo West (19-1) vs. Iowa City West (13-3).
CLASS 3A
5 p.m.: Cherokee (22-0) vs. Davenport Assumption (8-11).
7 p.m.: West Lyon (22-1) vs. West Burlington (21-1).
9 p.m.: Clear Lake (18-1) vs. Waukon (19-4).
Tuesday, March 2
9 a.m.: Orange City (22-2) vs. Roland-Story (17-4).
CLASS 4A
11 a.m.: Glenwood (19-3) vs. Dubuque Wahlert (13-9).
1 p.m.: Central DeWitt (16-2) vs. North Scott (15-2).
3 p.m.: Ballard (21-1) vs. Harlan (17-5).
5 p.m.: Dallas Center-Grimes (20-2) vs. Bondurant-Farrar (15-5).
Note: Class 1A and 2A were still not announced as of late Wednesday night. Those games will be played Tuesday and Wednesday, March 2-3.