In a cold, chilly and sometimes rainy night at the Trojan Bowl, it was the visiting Trojans – those from Tri-Center of Neola – that won both ends of an unexpected boy-girl doubleheader vs. Atlantic.
Atlantic fell 2-1 to Tri-Center in the boys’ game, the matinee half of the doubleheader. The boys were originally supposed to have played at Neola, but because of the conditions (and Tri-Center’s field is grass) the game was moved.
The girls’ game saw an experienced Tri-Center squad come away awith the win over Atlantic, 5-0.
BOYS GAME
It was a weird play that set up the winning goal for Tri-Center.
Atlantic goalie Tyrell Williams was given a yellow card on what coach Matt Smith called an “unlucky play,” off an apparent push in the back in the 66th minute.
Backup goalie Keegan Garcia went into the net for the ensuing penalty kick, and it was Cade Carman who knocked it right past Garcia’s outstretched arms.
“That’s alright. It’s something he’s going to learn and grow from,” Smith said of the play. “Garcia just stepped up in the net and did good for that five minutes (Williams was penalized). It was a great PK from them and an unlucky situation.”
The winning goal was in a series of weird goals, as none of them were straight up. Tied 0-0 at halftime, Tri-Center scored off a nice corner kick by Christian Dahir in the 59th minute.
Atlantic scored just less than three minutes later off a free kick. Devin McKay booted the ball to Nathan Pobanz inside the box, and Pobanz bounced it right in.
“It was an even game,” said Smith. “We’ve just got to work on our communication at times. Playing on a wet turf for the first time, it kind of caught us off-guard but we moved the ball pretty well and I was happy about that.”
The Trojans (2-2) host PCM tonight at the Trojan Bowl.
GIRLS GAME
It was Cassidy Cunningham and Marissa Ring that did all of the scoring work for Tri-Center in the girls’ game.
But, as Atlantic coach Dan Vargason pointed out, “they had 11 good players.”
“That’s one of the better soccer teams we’ll see this season, and they proved it. But tonight was a good rugby match,” he said. “Our girls got to play a rugby match. It was physical and borderline dirty at times, but our girls went out and handled it with class and they matched the physicality.”
Tri-Center’s speed threw Atlantic off for most of the first half, and it was Cunningham who set the tone in the seventh minute with the game’s first goal, and adding to her team’s lead in the 19th minute. Ring’s goal less than three minutes before halftime made it 3-0 and gave them the momentum.
In a steady light rain the second half, Atlantic played fairly even but Ring and Cunningham added a pair of quick goals late.
In the end, Tri-Center’s experience won the day.
“We’re still a young team and have growing pains ... but in the middle, we improved a lot tonight,” said Vargason. “From Missouri Valley (on Tuesday) to (Thursday) I thought our midfielders, especially Aubrey Guyer and Lindley Eblen, really stepped it up.”
The Trojans are now 2-1 on the season.