ATLANTIC – Heartbreak, pure and simple.
For 93-plus minutes, Hawkeye Ten Conference rivals Atlantic and Council Bluffs St. Albert battled tooth and nail in a good girls’ soccer matchup at the Trojan Bowl.
The game was tied at 3-apiece and both teams had chances to win, first in regulation, then in sudden-death overtime.
A huge kick from St. Albert’s Ella Klusman from about 25 feet out that sailed by Atlantic goalkeeper Edria Brummer was the dagger in what the Trojans hoped would their first victory ever over the Saintes, at least in the Iowa Varsity Bound-era
“She just buried it,” said coach Dan Vargason. “Absolutely, (heartbreaking) is the right word. Our girls battled. They played for 93, 94 minutes and left it on the field.
“We battled all night. A little too much space there at the end and they have two offensive weapons. We left one open and they finished the dagger,” he added.
Indeed, this game was the result of true grit and toughness learned after going through a difficult stretch of the season. Three games against three top-shelf foes last week, where they were outscored 17-0, but the end result was the girls becoming tougher and learning to continue to fight even when the game is out of reach.
Against the Saintes, it was Trojan forward Jada Jensen scored the hat trick for the Trojans. The first goal was the sophomore sensation going 1-on-1 with the defense and finishing a blast from about 20 feet out. Aubrey Guyer had a pair of assists on Jensen’s scores.
Brummer ended with 16 saves inside the goal for Atlantic, now 3-5 overall, 1-2 in the Hawkeye Ten.
“We’ve never competed with this team and it was good to do that, but here’s the other thing ... we watched them celebrate right in front of us,” said Vargason. “Not to rub it in, but to inspire you, to get you fired up.
“We talked about this in basketball, after we’d take a loss that was emotional, we’d turn around and smack some teams,” he added. “We’ve got Harlan Friday night and our girls ... they’re disappointed they came out on the wrong end of this in a good battle. They’re going to come out and respond to this and different than what they were before.”
Friday’s game vs. Harlan is 6:30 p.m. at the Trojan Bowl.