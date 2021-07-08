ATLANTIC – The last regular-season home game for Atlantic didn’t go as well as planned.
The Trojans were limited to three hits but still kept the game competitive for the most part before falling to Panorama 4-1 Thursday night.
The Trojans got their lone run in the bottom of the second to tie the game at 1-apiece. Garrett McLaren reached on a fielder’s choice, then reached third when he tried to take an extra base and forced the Panther defense to throw the ball around the field. Colin Mullenix had the RBI single to right to bring McLaren home.
There were just two Trojan baserunners after that, however. The Panthers, meanwhile, scored one in the top of the third and added two in the fifth off RBI hits by Drew Taylor and Dominic Walker.
Coach Joe Brummer did see some positives in the way his team played against Iowa Class 2A’s third-ranked Panthers, however.
“Garrett Reynolds laid down a great bunt and I thought he was close legging it out but their catcher is a stud,” said Brummer, referring to a no-out bunt where Wyatt Redinbaugh reached second in the bottom of the third. “We made some good plays in the field, they just hit the ball a little more than us tonight.”
Lane Nelson pitched well in the loss, scattering seven hits and striking out two while walking one.
The Trojans finish the regular season on the road next Tuesday, July 13, at Greene County in Jefferson.