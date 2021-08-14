The Iowa Department of Natural Resources’ fishing report for the week of Aug. 12, 2021 for southwest Iowa:
Greenfield Lake, Adair County, one mile southwest of Greenfield: Greenfield Lake will offer good bass fishing this summer. Anglers are starting to find acceptable-size crappies in the lake. Channel Catfish — Fair: Try cut bait or stink bait fished around the jetties. Anglers have the opportunity to catch a trophy-sized channel cat. Bluegill — Fair: Troll or drift small jigs to catch 7.5 inch bluegill. Black Crappie — Fair: Fish tree piles in the lake to find 8- to 9-inch black crappie. Sorting is needed for the larger fish. Largemouth Bass — Fair: Greenfield has a good bass population with a high percentage of 14- to 16-inch fish.
Lake Anita, Cass County, one-half mile south of Anita: Water clarity remains good. Fish will stay in 8 to 10 feet of water during the heat of the day. Black Crappie — Fair: There is a large year class of 6-inch crappies. Sorting is needed for the larger fish. Bluegill — Fair: Find bluegills around the roadbeds and slow trolling the creek channels in 8 feet of water. Largemouth Bass — Good: Find largemouth bass in the tree piles and along vegetation edges.
Lake Manawa, Pottawattamie County, southwest edge of Council Bluffs: Channel Catfish — Fair: Try stink bait fished early in the morning. Walleye — Fair: Troll crankbaits on the west side of the lake. Cast a leech or crawler under a slip bobber around Tin Can dyke. The dredge cuts will also hold walleyes. Freshwater Drum — Fair: Freshwater drum are not targeted often. They are very good to eat, easy to catch and put up a good fight. Cast a night crawler on the bottom with a small split shot or slip weight.
Littlefield Lake, Audubon County, four miles east of Exira: No report
Meadow Lake, Adair County, six miles northeast of Greenfield: Water clarity is good. Bluegills will average 8-inches and black crappies 10- to 12-inches. Largemouth bass and channel catfish are also doing well. Black Crappie — Slow: Find black crappies around the deeper tree piles in the lake. Fish average 10-inches. Bluegill — Fair: Try fishing the tree piles to find 8-inch bluegills. Largemouth Bass — Fair: Anglers report catching bass casting the shoreline and in the tree piles. Channel Catfish — Fair: Anglers report catching catfish out of tree piles with cut bait.
Orient Lake, Adair County, one mile south of Orient: Water clarity is starting to recover after heavy rainfall a week ago. Channel Catfish — Good: Use cut bait or shrimp. Bluegill — Fair: A few 8-inch bluegills can be caught around the tree piles in the lake. Yellow Bullhead — Fair: Catfish anglers are picking up large bullheads.
Prairie Rose Lake, Shelby County, eight miles southeast of Harlan: Water clarity is good. Anglers are catching bluegills slow trolling. Bluegill — Fair: Bluegills are associated with the thermocline during the middle of the day. Anglers are slow trolling 8 feet of water with small jigs tipped with a crawler to find fish. Black Crappie — Slow. Largemouth Bass — Good: Cast the shore line and the tree piles to catch 14- to 16-inch largemouth bass.
Viking Lake, Montgomery County, 4 miles east of Stanton: Viking Lake is 7 feet below full pool. Access is compromised. Black Crappie — Fair. Bluegil — Fair. Channel Catfish — No Report: Catch channel catfish from shore with stink bait. Largemouth Bass — Fair.
For more information on lakes in the Southwest District call the Cold Springs office at (712) 769-2587.
Green Valley Lake, Union County, 2-1/2 miles northwest of Creston: Largemouth Bass- Fair: Catch largemouth bass up to 21-inches with a jig fished near cedar tree brush piles. Channel Catfish — Slow: Try night crawlers fished along rocky shoreline areas to catch channel catfish up to 8 pounds.
Lake Icaria, Adams County, 4 miles north of Corning: Channel Catfish – Good: Catch channel catfish of all sizes with night crawlers fished along rocky shoreline areas.
Three Mile Lake, Union County, three miles northwest of Afton: Courtesy docks are installed at the main boat ramp. Bluegill — Fair: Try jigs fished along creek channels in the flooded timber in 8-10 feet of water to catch bluegill up to 8.5-inches. Largemouth Bass — Fair: Catch largemouth bass of all sizes with jigs fished along weedlines or cedar tree brush piles.
Twelve Mile Lake, Union County, four miles east of Creston: The dock is in at main ramp. Largemouth Bass — Slow: Catch largemouth bass up to 21-inches with jigs fished near cedar tree brush piles and along weedlines. Bluegill — Fair: Try jigs fished along the creek channel in the flooded timber to catch bluegill up to 8-inches. Yellow Perch — Fair: Use minnows fished along the fishing jetties to catch yellow perch up to 10-inches.
Water temperature in the Mount Ayr district is in the low 80s in most Mount Ayr-district lakes. For more information, please call the Mount Ayr Fisheries office at (641) 464-3108.