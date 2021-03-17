If there’s anything the coronavirus has taught us, it’s to take nothing for granted.
A year ago, a number of rites of spring were taken from us because of a virus, whose pandemic status was just in its infancy but would go on to wreak havoc throughout the world. One of those was family gatherings at Easter.
But another of those was March Madness, which was cancelled shortly after the declaration that COVID-19 was indeed a pandemic.
One of the first sports headlines was the NCAA cancelling every one of its post-season tournaments, March Madness included.
No office pools. No drama in watching the down-to-the-wire games. No new household names for players that come off the bench to have the game-winning play. No Cinderella stories.
Just stay at home, and watch – if you were lucky – videos of past NCAA tournaments and relive the drama and excitement.
It was, as the USA Today’s Dan Wolken wrote, “For so many players and coaches and, yes, for fans who emotionally live and die with every made basket in March, it was One Vanishing Moment we’ll never get back.”
And that’s why, as Wolken continued, this year’s Selection Sunday so satisfying. I agree: So many of this year’s teams have played in vacant arenas, have dealt with illnesses – even if not COVID-19, and surely there were scares for those teams that didn’t have to suspend – and so on.
This time, there will be at least some fans attending the games, and watching the drama in person.
The rest of us: Aside from the office pools and contests – of which the News-Telegraph has one – we get to see on CBS and the Paramount/Viacom family of networks new dramatic moments that will live forever in our memories, players who step up and make the key plays that help their team move on, the heartbreak of watching a highly-seeded team be sent home as an upset victim, the game-winning plays that change lives and so forth.
It could end with Gonazaga becoming the first undefeated basketball team since 1976 (when Indiana turned the trick) if they win out. Their story is something to behold in and of itself: The Zags began as one of those lowly-seeded teams in the mid-1990s, a nobody, to become one of the nation’s elite programs.
It could include several forfeits because of COVID-19 protocols going into effect: One player testing positive and the rest of the team has to pull out. Last week, Duke and Virginia had to pull out of the ACC tournament because of positive cases, and although certainly nobody wants it to happen during March Madness, it is certainly possible if a team doesn’t have five healthy players.
For now, it’s just like Wolken wrote. In not so many words, being thankful we have the NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Tournament once again, the office pools, the nights of watching college basketball on TV ... I don’t want to exactly encourage parties at this point but you know the house parties centered around the Elite Eight and beyond will happen.
And on Friday, just starting to enjoy and taking in a tournament that we missed out on last year.
The moral: Enjoy it while you can and never take things like this for granted. It was just like Easter church services and family gatherings a year ago – you never know when these things will be taken away from us.
* * *
It’s hard to say how well second-seeded Iowa will fare against Grand Canyon University in the first round of the tournament.
As the No. 2 seed, the Hawkeyes should be fairly heavy favorites to dispatch the Antelopes, and rather easily. The Antelopes were the Western Athletic Conference champions and sport a 17-6 record. Their top player is Wichita State transfer Asbjorn Mittgaard, a towering 7-foot giant who averages a near double-double (14 points, 9.9 rebounds per game), but as he’ll likely be matched up against 6’11” Luka Garza, he’ll be hard-pressed to register those figures.
Only eight No. 2 seeds have lost to a No. 15 seed since the tournament expanded to 64 teams in the mid-1980s, so history is on Iowa’s side. As long as they remain focused and don’t look ahead, this one is a Hawkeye winner.
Should the Hawkeyes get by Grand Canyon, they’d get either Oregon or Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU), the 7-10 game. Another win would result in a possible matchup with third-seeded Kansas.
The thing about a possible Elite Eight matchup and a rematch with top-ranked Gonazaga is that Iowa has gone 1-4 against teams in the top 10, with three of those losses coming to Big Ten teams. That’s how strong this Big Ten has been this year: a team that has eight losses is still ranked fifth in the latest Associated Press poll and the overall No. 7 seed.
* * *
Another page from the “I knew them then” file.
This year’s Mr. Iowa Basketball is Tucker DeVries, the star player from a star-studded Waukee team that was barely challenged in the post-season, en route to the Iowa Class 4A title.
I probably met him a couple times at most ... and that was again when I was working at the North Scott Press. I went to high school with his mother, Ashley (she was two years younger than me and in my brother’s class), who was a pretty good high school basketball player herself.
Yes, I did go to her wedding, to a young guy she met at the University of Northern Iowa. This kid from Aplington played some basketball and was pretty good at it too. And I think you know the kid’s name was Darian, the guy who went on to coach at Creighton University before planting roots at Drake.
Anyhow, Ashley’s family still lives in the Quad Cities, and a couple of times they came home to the Eldridge Summer Festival, where Tucker would run in the Moonlight Chase. As he was a young boy then – if I remember correctly, he had yet to played a competitive game of basketball – he likely ran in the quarter-mile event for children 6 and under. He may have returned to run in the mile race when he was a bit older.
I met him then and don’t remember too much about the meeting but seemed like he enjoyed running. But probably visiting his grandma and grandpa more was on his mind.
Now that high school has passed, I think it’s time to challenge Tucker to take part in a couple of races. Atlantic – assuming their summer festival is taking place this year (and they do have a road race) – I’m sure will welcome him to compete.
But the Eldridge Summer Festival and Moonlight Chase is the other.
I don’t know if he or his parents will see this column, but the challenge has been put down.
And then stop by one of the block parties. I’ll tell him which one later on, as it comes closer.