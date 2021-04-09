The Atlantic boys’ tennis team had four double winners Friday night vs. Creston, and it was enough to boost the Trojans to a nice 6-3 victory on the courts in Creston.
Grant Sturm, Ethan Sturm, Bodie Johnson and Dayton Templeton won in the first four singles positions. Templeton’s was the most dramatic, pulling out an 11-9 win over Panther junior Avery Fuller.
The Sturm brothers and the Johnson-Templeton tandem each picked up 10-2 wins in the first two doubles positions to come away with the win.
Back at Sunnyside Park in Atlantic, the Trojan girls’ tennis team went 2-3 in doubles play but it wasn’t enough as they fell to Creston 5-4.
The Grooms twins, Tessa and Nellie, each rebounded from singles losses to team up for a solid 8-6 victory over the Panther team of Morgan Driskell and Sam Dunphy at No. 1 doubles. Addie Scmitt and Aspen Niklasen picked up the other Trojan win, 8-2 at No. 3 doubles.
Schmitt and Niklasen were also winners at No. 5 and 6 singles, respectively.
The meet was rescheduled from Thursday night, delayed a day due to the weather.