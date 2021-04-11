TRACK
Audubon wins Class A Divison at Red Oak:
- Nine championships allowed Audubon to be the class of the small-school Class A division of the Red Oak Girls Invitational Friday night at Russ Benda Field.
The Wheelers’ 183 points – powered by double-individual winners Grace Slater and Elizabeth Zaiger, and three relays championships – helped them outpace second-place Essex by 81 points.
Slater won the 1500- and 3000-meter runs in 5:47.75 and 12:22.03, respectively, while Zaiger was victorius in the discus (102’3”) and shot put (34’6”). Other individual winners were Madison Steckler, 200 (28.84), Hannah Thygesen and 400 (1:04.57).
Relay wins were by the 4×400 (4:32.45, with Abigail Zaiger, Mattie Nielsen, Madison Steckler and Thygesen), shuttle hurdle (1:15.29, with Katelyn Nielsen, Mattie Nielsen, Madison Burr and Steckler), and sprint medley (2:03.01, with Zaiger, Thygesen, Steckler and Mattie Nielsen).
GOLF
ACGC at IKM-Manning:
- Bo Arrasmith fired in a 90 to lead the Chargers to a fourth-place team finish at the IKM-Manning Invitational Saturday at Manning-Manila Golf Course.
Arrasmith fired nine-hole rounds of 46 and 44 to finish with a 90.
Also figuring in the scoring were Gunnar Larsen (91), Jaden Forsythe (97) and Eli Kading (102).
Creston 197, Atlantic 208: Roni Hook carded a 47 to lead Atlantic as the Trojan girls’ golf team fell to Creston Friday at Nishna Hills Golf Course. Also figuring in varsity scoring for Atlantic were Belle Berg (52), Reagan LEonard (53) and Lexi Noelck (56). Rylie Driscoll’s 36 for the Panthers was good for medalist honors.