- At Anita:
- CAM, which already had three individual qualifiers including medalist Reese Snyder, advanced its entire team to the regional final meet after Monday’s Iowa Class 1A Region 2B meet at Crestwood Hills.
Snyder’s 95 was five strokes ahead of runner-up Westwood Sloan’s Emma Shock.
Also advancing as individuals for the Cougars, for placing either in the top six or being in a sixth-place tie were Meredith Rich and Mady McKee, both firing 105s and placing sixth.
Westwood won the team title, clipping CAM by two strokes, 419-421. Mount Ayr was the third team qualifier by rule (because the Cougars were the host team). The Cougars rounded out its scorecard with Maddie Holtz’s 116.
The regional final is Monday, May 24, at Crestwood Hills.
At Dunlap:
- Audubon’s Sydney Beymer will be moving on to the Iowa Class 1A regional final meet as an individual qualifier after taking the sixth and final spot in the Region 2A meet Monday at Dunlap Golf Course.
Beymer’s 99 was the result of a 49 on the front nine and a 50 on the back side.
The Wheelers were the top area finisher teamwise, coming in fourth with a 444. Allison Elmquist (109), Kali Irlmeier (115) and Kacie Anthofer (118) were the team’s other scores.
AHSTW finished sixth with a 495, led by Ally Meyers’ 102. Exira-EHK also saw its season, conclude with Mollie Rasmussen at 104.
Kingsley-Person (398), Boyer Valley (408) and Coon Rapids-Bayard advanced as teams. BV’s Alexia Miller was medalist with a 92.
At Neola:
- Griswold’s Jenna Reynolds claimed medalist honors and a pair from Riverside also will advance from the Iowa Class 1A Region 2C field played Monday at Quail Run Golf Course near Neola.
Reynolds, a senior and the Corner Conference medalist, will play for her third trip to the state meet after firing a meet-best 86, two strokes better than Avery Dowling of Sidney.
Tied for sixth place and also advancing were the Lady Dawgs’ Adi Brink and McKenna Sick, who both fired 100s.
Griswold finished third as a team with a 424, with Linsey Keiser firing a 103 to end just three strokes short of qualifying for the regional final, to be played Monday, May 24, at Crestwood Hills in Anita. Riverside was sixth with a 478.
