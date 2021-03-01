Gage Clay and David Thompson, Iowa State University men's track: The two area graduates – Clay from AHSTW, Thompson from Griswold – were part of the distance medley relay, which placed fifth at the Big 12 Indoor Track championship. Clay led off and Thompson anchored the 4x400-meter relay, which finished sixth. Thompson also placed ninth in the 1000-meter run.
Carter Cox, Cumberlands wrestling: The Patriots' 125-pound senior was one of three champions at the Mid-South Conference Tournament, upsetting top seed Cagen Wallace of Lindsey Wilson University 8-5 to advance to the 64th-annual NAIA National Tournament this weekend at Park City, Kan. Cox is a 2017 Atlantic graduate and state runner-up his junior year.
Clare Christensen, University of Northern Iowa women's swimming: The Panther freshman was on the winning 200-yard freestyle relay team (1:36.19) in a dual-meet loss Friday, Feb. 27, to Illinois State. She grabbed first in the 50-yard freestyle (24.41) and third in the 100-yard freestyle (53.01). Christensen is a 2020 Audubon graduate who participated on the Atlantic swimming team for four years.
Kate Crawford, University of Northern Iowa women's track: The Panther freshman was 10th in the 3000-meter run with a time of 10:27.89 at the Missouri Valley Conference indoor championships over the weekend. She later placed ninth in the 5000-meter run with a time of 18:11.90. Crawford is a 2020 ACGC graduate.
Ryan Hawkins, Northwest Missouri State men's basketball: The Bearcat senior scored 24 points and collected five rebounds in just 20 minutes of action in an 87-62 win over Fort Hays State University Friday, Feb. 27, at Bearcat Arena. His rebound performance leaves him just nine shy of the school record held by Don Sears, who collected 874 from 1966-1970. Northwest Missouri State is now 21-1 and the No. 1 seed in the 2021 MIAA Tournament; the Bearcats will host eighth-seeded Emporia State Wednesday in Maryville, Mo.
Sophia Peppers, Morningside women's basketball: The Mustangs' junior had 11 points and four rebounds in an 84-75 win over Jamestown in the first round of the GPAC Tournament Wednesday, Feb. 24. In the semifinals Saturday, Feb. 27, against Briar Cliff, she had a double-double – 16 points, 10 rebounds – in a 72-59 win.
Ryann Portch, Hawkeye Community College women's track: The RedTails freshman had an outstanding weekend at the recent Region XI Indoor meet at Central Missouri Community College, Warrensburg, Mo. She placed second in the 600-meter dash with a time of 1:39.85, and hit a national-qualifying mark with a winning time of 3:08.02 in the 1000-meter run. The 2020 AHSTW graduate was also the anchor in the 4x400-meter relay.
Gratt Reed, University of Iowa men's track: The University of Iowa sophomore was instrumental in leading the Hawkeyes to the 2021 Big Ten Indoor Track and Field championship Saturday at the SPIRE Institute, Geneva, Ohio. His big moment came with a second-place finish in the 60-meter hurdles. His was a career best 7.81 seconds, moving him into sixth all-time in program history. Reed is a 2018 Atlantic graduate.
Kinsey Scheffler, University of Nebraska-Omaha women's track: The freshman throwing specialist had a throw of 37'6" in the weight throw in her first Summit League Indoor Track Championships appearance. She placed 16th in the shot put with a toss of 36'6.25" Scheffler is a 2020 AHSTW graduate.
Joanna Topham, University of Nebraska-Omaha women's track: The Mavericks' senior ran the anchor leg in the distance medley relay, which placed fifth in 12:39.87 at the Summit League Indoor Track Championships. Topham also participated in the 5000-meter run, coming in at 19:25.79. Topham is a former Griswold standout and multi-time state champion.