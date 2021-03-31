ATLANTIC – Atlantic tennis coach Mike McDermott has 43 athletes to work with as the 2021 tennis season gets underway.
Fifteen boys and 28 girls are on the rosters, giving the veteran Trojan coach quite a bit to work with this coming spring, the first competition in two years after last season was called off due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We have a host of returning girls with varsity experience and a bunch of newcomers that are trying to break into the varsity ranks,” said McDermott of the girls.
The Trojan girls went 3-9 in 2019 and will probably be led by senior Genevive Martinez, who won nine matches split between singles (5-14) and doubles (4-7) two years ago. Tessa Grooms went 3-4 and Olivia Engler went 3-3 in their sophomore campaigns. They’ll likely make up the top three, with Martinez probably the No. 1 singles player to start.
“They work they’ve done in the past couple of years during the off-season, trying to get better during the winter months has shown in pre-season practice,” said McDermott. “I’ve been really excited about our girls going out and hitting during the off-season.”
Another senior, Nellie Grooms (2-9), will probably be in the No. 4 spot. From there, it could be a attle for varsity spots, with juniors Aspen Niklasen and Malena Woodward coming on strong. Others in the mix are seniors Cam Church, Molly McFadden and Anna Wieser, and junior Addie Schmidt.
On the boys’ side, Grant Sturm has the most experience by a long shot.
The senior all-star athlete has really come on everywhere he’s competed, and tennis was no exception. He went 17-5 in his first year out, including a state meet spot where he went winless in two matches.
“Experience, leadership ... that’s all the things a head coach wants in a player and he’s done a phenomenal job so far,” said McDermott.
Sturm’s younger brother, junior Ethan, also had valuable experience in his first year out for the sport. He went 10-4, primarily as a doubles player, but will probably be contending for the No. 2 spot.
Senior Bodie Johnson is the only other Trojan with any varsity experience, and his athleticism could be valuable on the court.
Others contending for varsity spots are seniors Zach Colton, Lane Muell and Nathan McLean; juniors Dayton Templeton, Hunter Weppler and Bryan York; and sophomore Clevi Johnson.
“Just our athleticism and competitive nature, being out for multiple sports will help us in a few duals,” said McDermott. “But we have a lack of experience and competition at the varsity level. But everybody’s kind of in the same boat in the Hawkeye Ten.”
The Trojans are set to open the season Thursday, April 8, against Creston. Home meets will be played at Sunnyside Park.