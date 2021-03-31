TRACK
ACGC at Greene County Early Bird:
- The Chargers had three top-three finishes at the Greene County Early Bird meet Monday night in Jefferson.
Chloe Largent led the way with a runner-up finish in the high jump, leaping 5’2”.
Third place showings were by Rylee Sloss in the 1500 (5:40.36), Mady Kelsey in the shot put (31’0”) and the shuttle hurdle relay (Sophie Dorsey, Jenna Rowley, Isabelel Rouse and Hayden Coffman) in 1:21.80.
The Chargers will compete in a co-ed meet today at Griswold.
GOLF
AHSTW Triangular:
- Six strokes separated first from third place at the AHSTW Triangular Tuesday afternoon at the Avoca Golf Course.
Exira-EHK’s Tyler Petersen was the meet medalist, but it wasn’t enough as the Spartans finished third with 224, six strokes behind meet winner CAM and five back of the host Vikings.
CAM was led by Wyatt Gettler and Logan Lawrence, who each fired in a 52, with Lawrence coming in as runner-up medalist. AHSTW was led by Jace Petersen’s 53, with Kyle Jorgensen two strokes behind with a 55. The Spartans’ second-best golfer was Trey Petersen with a 52.
On the girls’ side, Ally Meyers was the meet medalist with a 52 to lead AHSTW to the win. The Lady Vikes had a score of 250, four ahead of CAM.
Maddie Holtz led CAM with a 60. Exira-EHK had just two golfers, with Shay Burmeister ending with a 63.