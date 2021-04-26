MARYVILLE, Mo. – Ryan Hawkins' record-setting basketball career at Northwest Missouri State has come to an end, as he has decided to play his final year at another school.
The St. Joseph (Mo.) News-Press Now reported Monday that the Atlantic native had entered the transfer portal as a grad transfer after five years as a Bearcat.
The News-Press Now stated the news was first reported by Hoop Scoop Media "and later confirmed by a Northwest Missouri State official," and also stated that Hawkins "should garner recruitment from Major Power 5 schools at the Division I level."
With his statistics, Hawkins could do very well for many excellent D-I schools.
In 131 games in a Bearcat uniform, Hawkins – an all-state player for Atlantic and an integral part of the Trojans during its mid-2010s run of dominance – was among the all-time leaders in steals, rebounds, field goals, points, three-point goals and double-doubles, and was reportedly one of four active players in all of NCAA with 2,000 points and 900 rebounds.
Hawkins averaged 22.6 points and 8.8 rebounds as a senior, which were key in the Bearcats' second-straight NCAA Division II national championship. He was the Elite Eight Most Valuable Player, sealed with 31-point, 18-rebound performance in a championship-game rout over West Texas A&M ... the game that likely ended up being his final one in a Northwest Missouri State uniform.
He also was instrumental in the Bearcats' 2019 championship, and the team was a strong contender for the 2020 title until the COVID-19 pandemic forced the cancellation of the Division II tournament. He was a redshirt freshman for the team's first championship, in 2017.
The NCAA granted athletes an extra year of eligibility due to COVID-19.