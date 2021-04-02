ATLANTIC – Atlantic senior Craig Alan Becker, who has excelled on the cross country and track circuits, has announced he will be continuing his running career at the University of Northern Iowa.
Becker, the son of John and Abby Becker, made his announcement via Twitter Friday morning.
His social media post states the following:
“I would like to start by saying thank you to everyone that has supported me during my running career in Atlantic. To my coaches and teammates, I thank you for always pushing me and finding a way to put a smile on my face. To my parents, I thank you for all the love you have shown me through the highs and lows.
“To my family and friends, thank you for cheering me on each and every race. Most importantly I thank God, for with Him I am able to live out this life, knowing of the days to come where I can be with Him forever.
“With that said I am extremely excited to announce that I will be continuing my running career at the University of Northern Iowa. I look forward to joining the Panther Family!”
Becker placed seventh at the Iowa Class 3A state cross country meet this past fall, the highest place of any male athlete in that sport in school history. He also was a triple-medalist at the 2019 state track meet, with fourth- (4x800), sixth- (800) and seventh-place (1600) showings; and was part of the state championship 4x800-meter relay team his freshman year in 2018.