STUART – A total of 129 race cars came to the Clint Walrod Memorial at Stuart Speedway presented by Supreme Lawn & Landscape, Big Load Trailer Sales and Coke Atlantic Bottling.
Feature winners for the night were Kaden Cochrun, Lucas Daniels, Izac Mallicoat, Jeremy Gettler, Dylan Nelson, Tim Ward and Braxton Wallace.
IMCA Mod Lites were first up with Mike Zemo Jr and Nathan Wolfe on the front row. Kaden Cochrun shot into the lead on lap one and through a couple of cautions it was all the 23K as he took the feature win. Josh May made it interesting but came up second with Zemo Jr third, Dillon Raffurty fourth and Jon Padilla fifth.
Next up was the Outlaw Mini Mods with Lucas Daniels and Kamdyn Haggard on the front row. Daniels dominated as he led every lap to take the win. Haggard finished second with Dan Kline third, Gage Hilgenberg fourth and Zackary Schaefer fifth.
IMCA Northern SportMods came out next with Shane Paris and Izac Mallicoat leading the field to green. Mallicoat powered into the lead until the caution flew on lap six. Brayton Carter used the restart to move into second, but that was as close as he’d come as Mallicoat went on to the feature win. Carter finished second with Jake Sachau third, Paris fourth and Jerod Weston fifth.
Jeremy Gettler and Austin Kaplan started out front for the IMCA Stock Cars next with Gettler taking command early. Todd VanEaton made it to second just before half way, but the only thing slowing Gettler down was a caution with four laps to go. Chanse Hollatz rocketed into second just a lap before another caution came out with two to go. Hollatz and Buck Schafroth took turns throwing sliders over the last two laps as Gettler drove off to the win. Schafroth finished second with Hollatz third, Brandon Pruitt fourth and VanEaton fifth.
IMCA Hobby Stocks were up next with Brandon Cox and Tanner Dixon on the front row. Cox used the bottom side of the track to lead through lap ten, but it was Dylan Nelson charging into the lead on lap thirteen. Cox gave it all he had but it wouldn’t be enough as Nelson went on to the win. Cox finished second with Luke Ramsey third, Eric Stanton fourth and Tom Killen Jr fifth.
Chase Rudolf and Tim Ward were on the front row for the IMCA Modifieds next with Ward leading early. Todd Shute and Rudolf had quite the battle for second with Rudolf prevailing each lap as Ward continued to lead. A couple of cautions slowed the field in the middle of the race, but Ward was up to the task as he went on to the win. Cayden Carter won the battle for second over Todd Shute with Rudolf fourth and Jesse Dennis fifth.
Last up for the night’s races was the IMCA Sport Compacts with Braxton Wallace and Kolby Sabin leading the field to the green flag. Wallace would lead from flag to flag to pick up the win. Sabin finished second with Curtis Masterson third, John Gill fourth and Craig Furstenau fifth.
We’d like to thank all who came out to support the race track at our tenth event of the year. Sunday, August 1st will see the SLMR Late Models presented by Interstate Power Systems and Affordable Quality Exteriors. See you then!