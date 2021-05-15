GOLF
* Iowa Class 2A sectional at Panorama: ACGC saw its season end with a fifth-place finish at the sectional meet Friday at Lake Panora National Golf Course.
The Chargers shot a 415 as a team. Nobody from ACGC advanced as individuals to this week's district meet.
SOCCER
* Underwood 5, AHSTW 4 (2OT): The Viking boys lost a tough double-overtime contest to the Eagles Friday night at Avoca, despite three goals from Raydden Grobe. Hayden Fischer had a pair of assists in the contest.
AHSTW (4-7) led 2-1 at halftime, but the Eagles caught fire in the second half to tie the game at the end of regulation at 4-4, then win in the second overtime.
Jaicob Madsen had 19 saves.