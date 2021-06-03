GRISWOLD – The Griswold softball team continued its winning ways Thursday with a 5-4 home win over Boyer Valley.
Erynn Peterson scored the winning run in the bottom of the eighth, the second of her two runs.
Karly Millikan picked up the win in the circle, striking out eight, walking one and giving up one hit.
Offensviely, Jenna Reynolds was 2-for-3 with a walk and an RBI. Makenna Askeland hit a single and a double, while Millikan and Anna Kelley each hit a double. Kelley and McKenna Wiechman each had 1 RBI.