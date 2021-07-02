ATLANTIC – Slowly and steadily, Atlantic’s softball team finished off Council Bluffs Lewis Central Friday night.
The Trojans needed six innings but took advantage of five Titan errors to come away with a 10-0 victory to finish the regular season.
This one was never in doubt, although the Titans gave it their best shot, getting baserunners on in every inning. However, only once did they have more than one baserunner on, and once did a Titan reach second base.
Meantime, the Trojans made pretty good use of 13 hits, with the third inning the biggest to take a 5-0 lead, using a Jada Jensen RBI single and an infield error to score.
Olivia Engler had three hits, including a solo home run in the third, and she and Malena Woodward and Alyssa Derby each had two RBIs.
The Trojans improved to 30-5, 19-1 in the Hawkeye Ten Conference.