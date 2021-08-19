The ACGC boys cross country team is looking to have a big season, and it's already has caught the attention of the Iowa Track and Field and Cross Country Association.
The Charger boys, coming off a fourth-place finish at the 2020 state meet, are ranked second in the IATC's Class 1A pre-season rankings. The IATC released team rankings Wednesday and individual rankings Thursday.
Coach Colin Shawgo's team backs up that ranking in a big way, with three runners within the top 30. Trevin Suhr, a senior comes in at No. 10, while junior Justin Reinhart, jr is 19th and senior Kaden Thompson is 25th.
The ACGC girls were the only other team ranked by the IATC in the pre-season rankings, opening at No. 10, but did not have any individuals ranked in the top 30.
Audubon senior Grace Slater is ranked 12th in the Class 1A pre-season rankings.
The only other area runner ranked in the pre-season was Atlantic senior Zane Berg. He's ranked 30th in the Class 3A boys' rankings.
IATC Pre-season Cross Country Rankings
Boys
Class 1A
1. Earlham, 2. ACGC, 3. Maquoketa Valley, 4. South Winneshiek, 5. Ogden, 6. Bellevue, 7. Madrid, 8. Hudson, 9. Pekin, 10. Central Decatur, 11. Fort Dodge St. Edmond, 12. Nodaway Valley, 13. Mason City Newman, 14. Columbus, 15. Central Springs, 16. Sioux City Siouland Christian, 17. Council Bluffs St. Albert, 18. Cedar Falls Valley Lutheran, 19. Tri-Center, 20. Manson Northwest Webster.
Top 5 runners and locals in top 30: 1. Hayden Dickson, sr., Earlham; 2. Isaac Natvig, sr., Cedar Falls Valley Lutheran; 3. Bryce McDonough, sr., Central Springs; 4. Dominic Braet, sr., Earlham; 5. Payton Griebel, soph., Bellevue; 10. Trevin Suhr, sr., ACGC; 19. Justin Reinhart, jr., ACGC; 25. Kaden Thompson, sr., ACGC.
Class 2A
1. Danville-New London, 2. Western Christian, 3. Tipton, 4. Williamsburg, 5. Des Moines Christian, 6. Mid-Prairie, 7. Orange City Unity Christian, 8. Davis County, 9. Monticello, 10. Waukon, 11. North Fayette Valley, 12. East Marshall, 13. Grundy Center/Gladbrook-Reinbeck, 14. Albia, 15. George-Little Rock/Central Lyon, 16. Okoboji, 17. Forest City, 18. Jesup, 19. Dike-New Hartford, 20. Clarinda.
Top 5 runners: 1. Ty Carr, sr., Danville-New London; 2. Alexander Julian, sr., Danville-New London; 3. Carson Houg, sr., Des Moines Christian; 4. Aaron Fynaardt, jr., Des Moines Christian; 5. Tage Hulstein, sr., Hull Western Christian.
Class 3A
1. Dallas Center-Grimes, 2. North Polk, 3. Pella, 4. Solon, 5. Marion, 6. Decorah, 7. Carlisle, 8. MOC-Floyd Valley, 9. Mount Vernon-Lisbon, 10. Center Point-Urbana, 11. Dubuque Wahlert, 12. Glenwood, 13. Clear Creek Amana, 14. ADM, 15. Waverly-Shell Rock, 16. Davenport Assumption, 17. Newton, 18. Sergeant Bluff-Luton, 19. LeMars, 20. Fort Madison.
Top 5 runners and locals in top 30: Aidan Ramsey, sr., Dallas Center-Grimes; 2. Eli Larson, sr., Center Point-Urbana; 3. Zach Sporaa, jr., North Polk; 4. Max Sporaa, jr., North Polk; 5. Shane Erb, sr., Marion; 30. Zane Berg, sr., Atlantic.
Class 4A
1. Sioux City North, 2. West Des Moines Dowling, 3. Iowa City High, 4. Iowa City Liberty, 5. Dubuque Hempstead, 6. Urbandale, 7. Cedar Falls, 8. Cedar Rapdis Prairie, 9. Pleasant Valley, 10. Norwalk, 11. Ankeny Centennial, 12. Iowa City West, 13. Johnston, 14. West Des Moines Valley, 15. Ankeny, 16. Waukee, 17. Linn-Mar, 18. Cedar Rapids Kennedy, 19. Bettendorf, 20. Ames.
Top 5 runners: 1. Jackson Heidesch, jr., West Des Moines Dowling; 2. Will Lohr, sr., Sioux City North; 3. Ford Washburn, jr., Iowa City High; 4. Will Ryan, sr., West Des Moines Dowling; 5. Alex McKane, sr., Iowa City West.
Girls
Class 1A
1. South Winneshiek, 2. Hudson, 3. Pekin, 4. Iowa City Regina, 5. Logan-Magnolia, 6. Kee, 7. Mason City Newman, 8. Manson Northwest Webster, 9. North Linn, 10. ACGC, 11. Earlham, 12. Fort Dodge St. Edmond, 13. Panorama, 14. Sumner-Fredricksburg, 15. Council Bluffs St. Albert, 16. Ridge View, 17. Nashua-Plainfield, 18. West Fork, 19. Cascade, 20. Montezuma.
Top 5 runners and locals in top 30: 1. Haley Meyer, sr., Kee; 2. Billie Wagner, jr., South Winneshiek; 3. Jalyssa Blazek, sr., Turkey Valley; 4. Courtney Sporrer, sr., Logan-Magnolia; 5. Addison Grady, sr., Hudson; 12. Grace Slater, sr., Audubon.
Class 2A
1. Mid-Prairie, 2. Williamsburg, 3. Jesup, 4. Tipton, 5. Denver, 6. Sibley-Ocheyedan, 7. Orange City Unity Christian, 8. Starmont, 9. Cherokee, 10. Roland-Story, 11. Davis County, 12. Des Moines Christian, 13. Okoboji, 14. Dike-New Hartford, 15. Danville, 16. Chariton, 17. Woodbury Central/Kingsley-Pierson, 18. PCM of Monroe, 19. Pocahontas Area, 20. George-Little Rock/Central Lyon.
Top 5 runners: None listed at time of release.
Class 3A
1. Ballard, 2. Dallas Center-Grimes, 3. Dubuque Wahlert, 4. Sioux City Heelan, 5. Solon, 6. Pella, 7. Davenport Assumption, 8. Center Point-Urbana, 9. Glenwood, 10. Waverly-Shell Rock, 11. Carlisle, 12. Winterset, 13. Decorah, 14. Spencer, 15. Harlan, 16. Mount Vernon-Lisbon, 17. North Polk, 18. MOC-Floyd Valley, 19. ADM, 20. Marion.
Top 5 runners: 1. Paityn Noe, jr., Ballard; 2. Aisley Erzen, sr., Carlisle; 3. Rebecca Anderson, jr., Decorah; 4. Geneva Timmerman, jr., ADM; 55. Lydia Maas, soph., Hampton-Dumont-CAL.
Class 4A
1. Dubuque Hempstead, 2. Southeast Polk, 3. West Des Moines Valley, 4. Johnston, 5. Pleasant Valley, 6. Cedar Rapids Prairie, 7. Ankeny Centennial, 8. Bettendorf, 9. West Des Moines Dowling, 10. Linn-Mar, 11. Urbandale, 12. Indianola, 13. Ankeny, 14. Dubuque Senior, 15. Iowa City High, 16. Iowa City Liberty, 17. Cedar Falls, 18. Waukee, 19. Norwalk, 20. Iowa City West.
Top 5 runners: 1. Keelee Leitzen, soph., Dubuque Hempstead; 2. Kaia Downs, sr., Sioux City East; 3. Olivia Verde, soph., Johnston; 4. Addison Dorenkamp, soph., West Des Moines Valley; 5. Ashlynn Kenney, sr., Iowa City Liberty.