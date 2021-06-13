CORNING – A total of 84 cars checked in on Akin Building Center’s Night at the Adams County Speedway Saturday night, where fans would see one new face making his way to victory lane along with four drivers who laid claim to their second ACS victories on the season.
Action started with the Liberty Realty Compacts where Ryan Brown would take control of the ten lap even from his pole position and lead the entire distance for his second ACS win of 2021. Brown had to survive a rash of late race cautions in fending off pressure from eventual runner up Andrew Akers. Zander Steiner would finish in third, rookie driver Andy Haley picked up a career best fourth while Sean Bagby rounded out the top five.
Jeremy Purdy would lead the Chat Mobility Hobby Stocks to the green from the pole, one week after a wild roll over in turns one and two. However, luck was still not on the side of Purdy as mechanical failures ended his night on lap number one as the field navigated around his machine. Defending track champion Tom Myers would assume the point from his third starting position and hold off a late race charge from current ACS point leader Jerid Lund to collect his second ACS victory on the season. Patrick Pellman came home in third, followed by Matt McAtee, and Blake Henry.
Bryce Allen, 2020 O’Reilly Auto Parts B-Mod runner-up, rose to the top of the charts on Saturday and scored his first win of the season. Tommy Hensley appeared headed for his second win of the season early on as he and Cody Werner paced the field. Hensley and Werner would eventually fall victim to lady luck in the caution plagued event as Allen charged from ninth on the grid to take the win by .758 seconds over David Schwartz. Point leader Jerod Weston came from 17th to the final podium spot in third, followed by Evan Davis and Nathan Buchanan.
Glen Hoyt jumped out front early in the Northland Oil Stock Cars only to see defending track champion Brad Derry race to the front from fourth on the grid. Current ACS point leader Buck Schafroth would close in on Derry late in the going, but came up .462 seconds behind Derry at the line. The win was the second of the season for Derry. Steve Churchill claimed the third position while Todd VanEaton and Matt Avila rounded out the top five.
In the night’s finale, it appeared that 1996 Poet Biorefining Modified Champion Mark Karg was on his way back to victory lane as he paced the field for the early portion of the 15 lap main event. Karg would eventually give way to Randy Foote as the Stanton, IA driver found his way back to ACS victory lane for the second time this season. The win didn’t come easy for Foote as Jeff Wiggins tried to capitalize on the low line on the final lap only to see Foote shut the door and cruise to the win. Wiggins would come home in second, followed by Karg, Brad Bergren, and Jesse Dennis.
Next Saturday June, 17th action returns to the ACS ½ mile with five classes of action in the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series. Hot Laps will get under way at 6:30 p.m. followed by racing at 7 p.m.
Poet Biorefing Modifieds
A Feature 1 15 Laps | 00:09:51.608
1. 37-Randy Foote[6]; 2. 36T-Jeff Wiggins[4]; 3. 22-Mark Karg[1]; 4. 38X-Brad Bergren[7]; 5. 70-Jesse Dennis[9]; 6. 0-TonyHardisty[2]; 7. 71-Jeff James[10]; 8. 02-John Davis[3]; 9. 3C-Andrew Clark[5]; 10. 29-Monte Most[12]; 11. 38-Craig Garner[8]; 12. 4-Rod Sprague[11]; 13. (DNS) 13F-Troy Fudge
Heat 1 Top 5 Redraw 6 Laps | 00:03:14.679
1. 36T-Jeff Wiggins[5]; 2. 02-John Davis[2]; 3. 0-Tony Hardisty[3]; 4. 71-Jeff James[7]; 5. 3C-Andrew Clark[1]; 6. 13F-Troy Fudge[6]; 7. 29-Monte Most[4]
Heat 2 Top 5 Redraw 6 Laps | 00:05:07.891
1. 37-Randy Foote[1]; 2. 38X-Brad Bergren[3]; 3. 22-Mark Karg[2]; 4. 70-Jesse Dennis[6]; 5. 38-Craig Garner[4]; 6. 4-Rod Sprague[5]
Northland Oil Stock Cars
A Feature 1 15 Laps | 00:10:49.351
1. 37D-Brad Derry[4]; 2. 92-Buck Schafroth[5]; 3. 55-Steve Churchill[2]; 4. V31-Todd VanEaton[11]; 5. 69-Matt Avila[8]; 6. 3-Mike Albertsen[6]; 7. 31-Nick Woodard[10]; 8. 82M-Anthony Robertson[13]; 9. 77-Glen Hoyt[1]; 10. 9-John Kinser[3]; 11. 24-Rick Bissell[12]; 12. 20-Lance Swartz[7]; 13. 42-David Nail JR[9]
Heat 1 Top 5 Redraw 6 Laps | 00:04:31.238
1. 92-Buck Schafroth[1]; 2. 3-Mike Albertsen[5]; 3. 31-Nick Woodard[7]; 4. 55-Steve Churchill[3]; 5. 69-Matt Avila[6]; 6. V31-Todd VanEaton[4]; 7. 82M-Anthony Robertson[2]
Heat 2 Top 5 Redraw 6 Laps | 00:03:25.854
1. 37D-Brad Derry[1]; 2. 77-Glen Hoyt[3]; 3. 42-David Nail JR[6]; 4. 9-John Kinser[4]; 5. 20-Lance Swartz[5]; 6. 24-Rick Bissell[2]
O’Reilly Auto B Mods:
A Feature 1 15 Laps | 00:31:28.049
1. 16A-Bryce Allen[9]; 2. 57S-David Schwartz[10]; 3. 86J-Jerod Weston[17]; 4. 78-Evan Davis[1]; 5. 66-Nathan Buchanan[15]; 6. 5-Josh Sink[4]; 7. 11W-Alan Worth[7]; 8. 37-Tyler Fudge[3]; 9. 88-Hayden Johnston[6]; 10. 87X-steven biggerstaff[13]; 11. 15-Billy Dyer[14]; 12. 0-Shawn Kralik[11]; 13. 8TTB-Tommy Hensley[5]; 14. 20-Kirk McKay[2]; 15. 21-Cody Werner[8]; 16. 32-Dillon Carlisle[12]; 17. (DNS) 62-Rick Barton
Heat 1 Top 5 Redraw 6 Laps | 00:04:59.115
1. 8TTB-Tommy Hensley[3]; 2. 5-Josh Sink[1]; 3. 78-Evan Davis[4]; 4. 11W-Alan Worth[5]; 5. 88-Hayden Johnston[6]; 6. 0- Shawn Kralik[7]; 7. 87X-steven biggerstaff[9]; 8. 66-Nathan Buchanan[2]; 9. 86J-Jerod Weston[8]
Heat 2 Top 5 Redraw 6 Laps | 00:06:09.179
1. 21-Cody Werner[6]; 2. 57S-David Schwartz[7]; 3. 20-Kirk McKay[5]; 4. 16A-Bryce Allen[8]; 5. 37-Tyler Fudge[3]; 6. 32- Dillon Carlisle[4]; 7. 15-Billy Dyer[2]; 8. (DNS) 62-Rick Barton
Chat Mobility Hobby Stocks
A Feature 1 15 Laps | 00:21:11.552
1. 7-Tom Myers[3]; 2. 95-Jerid Lund[12]; 3. 71-Patrick Pellman[5]; 4. 72-Matthew McAtee[11]; 5. 35-Blake Henry[8]; 6. 22- Tanner Dixon[4]; 7. 38H-Matthew Hudson[10]; 8. 20-Jeremy Auten[6]; 9. 40X-David Weeda[14]; 10. 104-Chris Bates[2]; 11. 7K-Bobby Key[18]; 12. 11F-Colton Garside[16]; 13. 22H-Eric Hensley[17]; 14. 52-Jerry Richards[22]; 15. 10G-Dustin Grout[19]; 16. 33-Tim McCollum[15]; 17. 9-Brit Pellman[9]; 18. 44-Ed Swanson[23]; 19. 5-Derek Myers[20]; 20. 79-Ryan Sutter[13]; 21. 21-Bennett Johnson[21]; 22. 17-Luke Ramsey[7]; 23. 4-Jeremy Purdy[1]
Heat 1 Top 4 Redraw 6 Laps | 00:03:22.019
1. 17-Luke Ramsey[3]; 2. 104-Chris Bates[1]; 3. 20-Jeremy Auten[8]; 4. 71-Patrick Pellman[5]; 5. 79-Ryan Sutter[7]; 6. 11FColton Garside[6]; 7. 10G-Dustin Grout[4]; 8. 52-Jerry Richards[2]
Heat 2 Top 4 Redraw 6 Laps | 00:06:21.628
1. 22-Tanner Dixon[2]; 2. 7-Tom Myers[4]; 3. 72-Matthew McAtee[6]; 4. 35-Blake Henry[5]; 5. 40X-David Weeda[3]; 6. 22H Eric Hensley[7]; 7. 5-Derek Myers[1]; 8. 44-Ed Swanson[8]
Heat 3 Top 4 Redraw 6 Laps | 00:03:28.581
1. 4-Jeremy Purdy[1]; 2. 38H-Matthew Hudson[6]; 3. 95-Jerid Lund[7]; 4. 9-Brit Pellman[2]; 5. 33-Tim McCollum[3]; 6. 7KBobby Key[4]; 7. 21-Bennett Johnson[5]
Liberty Realty Compacts
A Feature 1 10 Laps | 00:16:09.494
1. 19-Ryan Brown[1]; 2. 28-Andrew Akers[3]; 3. 5-Zander Steiner[4]; 4. 35H-Andy Haley[5]; 5. 31-Sean Bagby[12]; 6. 12-John Berg[10]; 7. 007-Tom Steinbach[8]; 8. 23-Dustin Sheppard[7]; 9. 45-Samantha Robb[11]; 10. 15V-Bryan Vannausdle[2]; 11. 69C-Dusty Champlin[17]; 12. 61F-Tyler Fiebelkorn[15]; 13. 73-Kelsi Kautz[18]; 14. 84M-David Robb[16]; 15. 14J-Chris Buchanan[6]; 16. 18-Matt Buchanan[14]; 17. 5M-Andrew Mills[13]; 18. 15-Chris Vannausdle[9]
Heat 1 Top 5 Redraw 5 Laps | 00:03:19.215
1. 23-Dustin Sheppard[3]; 2. 14J-Chris Buchanan[4]; 3. 15-Chris Vannausdle[9]; 4. 35H-Andy Haley[5]; 5. 007-Tom Steinbach[8]; 6. 45-Samantha Robb[2]; 7. 5M-Andrew Mills[6]; 8. 61F-Tyler Fiebelkorn[1]; 9. (DNS) 69C-Dusty Champlin
Heat 2 Top 5 Redraw 5 Laps | 00:05:23.429
1. 15V-Bryan Vannausdle[1]; 2. 19-Ryan Brown[5]; 3. 5-Zander Steiner[4]; 4. 28-Andrew Akers[3]; 5. 12-John Berg[9]; 6. 31-Sean Bagby[8]; 7. 18-Matt Buchanan[2]; 8. 84M-David Robb[7]; 9. 73-Kelsi Kautz[6]