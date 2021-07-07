CARROLL – Atlantic put together one of its best offensive performances of the season and got solid pitching as well in routing Carroll, 15-3, Tuesday night at Merchants Stadium.
Wyatt Redinbaugh allowed just the three earned runs in pitching a complete six-inning contest, needing just 73 pitches to get the win.
The Trojans, meantime, backed up Redinbaugh with 13 hits. A four-run second inning and a seven-run fourth were the big innings, while four runs in the top of the sixth were icing on the cake.
Bodie Johnson had three RBI in a 3-for-4 night at the plate, while Grant Sturm went 2-for-3 and Gunner Kirchhoff had a three-run double.