BEDFORD – Another weekend, another softball tournament title for Griswold's fast-rising program.
The Tigers took three games, downing Corner Conference foes East Mills and Stanton, and Bedford to sweep their way to the Bedford Tournament championship.
Scores were 15-3 vs. East Mills, 10-0 over Bedford and 7-4 against Stanton.
Dakota Reynolds, Karly Millikan and Brenna Rossell each had wins in the pitching circle to help improve the Tigers to 21-1 on the year, one of the program's best starts in school history. Makenna Askeland had two home runs and five total hits on the day, with eight RBIs. Anna Kelley added six hits and five RBIs on the day, while Erynn Peterson had seven stolen bases.
The host Bulldogs went 2-1 and Stanton won once, while East Mills went 0-3.
NODAWAY VALLEY CALLED OFF
AHSTW, CAM and Riverside were to have competed at the Nodaway Valley Softball Invitational Saturday, but the event was called off due to rain.
AHSTW and Riverside will be taking part in the Western Iowa Conference tournament this week.
ATLANTIC WINS FRIDAY
Atlantic improved to 27-5 and maintained its two-game Hawkeye Ten Conference lead with an 8-2 win Friday night over Carroll Kuemper Catholic, their second win over the Knights in a week.
The Trojans scored twice in each of the first two innings and pulled away from a 5-2 advantage in the final two innings.