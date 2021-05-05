AUDUBON – The AHSTW girls were third, Audubon fourth and Riverside fifth at the Western Iowa Conference track meet Tuesday night at Chis Jones Field in Audubon.
For AHSTW, Holly Hoepner was a double-winner, with the 100-meter hurdles (16.25) and 400-meter hurdles (1:10.11). The sprint medley and 4x100-meter relays were second, as was Chloe Falkena in the 3000-meter run.
Riverside’s Lydia Erickson won the 200-meter dash in 27.27 while the 4x100-meter relay was a winner in 52.28. Veronica Andrusyshyn was second in the 100-meter dash and 100-meter hurdles.
Audubon’s 4x800-meter relay was a winner, coming in at 10:37.85. the shuttle hurdle, 4x400 and distance medley relays were both second, while Liz Zaiger in the discus also was a runner up.
For area boys, Audubon was fourth, Riverside fifth and AHSTW ninth in the team standings.
Audubon’s Gavin Smith won his signature event, the 400-meter hurdles, with a time of 57.10, beating teammate and runner-up Joel Klocke who came in at 59.61. The 4x100, 4x200 and shuttle hurdle relays were also all second.
Brogan Allensworth had the best finish for Riverside, second in the high jump with a time of 5’10”. AHSTW’s top finish was a third-place effort in the 4x200.
Treynor swept the team titles; Underwood was second for both the boys and girls.