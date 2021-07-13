CLASS 1A
Audubon 10, Woodbine 0:
- The Wheelers started by gradually adding to an early two-run lead, before nailing the Tigers for five runs in the fifth inning in a 10-0 shutout in an Iowa Class 1A district quarterfinal Monday night in Logan.
Teddy DuVall, Braden Wessel, Gavin Smith, Joel Klocke and Aiden Alt each had two hits, and Klocke had three RBIs on the night as the Tigers pounded out 13 hits. Alt fired the four-hit shutout, walking four and striking out two.
The Wheelers improved to 10-16 and will play Logan-Magnolia today at Logan.
Exira-EHK 5, East Mills 1:
- Senior Tyler Petersen struck out 15 Wolverines as the Spartans came through with the win Monday night in Sidney.
With the win comes the Spartans’ right to host an Iowa Class 1A district semifinal contest. They’ll host Sidney, a 4-1 winner over Fremont-Mills in another district quarterfinal. The team is now 10-13 on the season.
Riverside 8, Stanton 7 (8 innings):
- Eddie Vicek and Aiden Bell each had three hits as the Bulldogs’ season of building continued with an extra-innings win over the Vikings Monday night in Council Bluffs.
Base running was a strength as the Bulldogs stole 15 bases in as many attempts, with Vicek stealing five. Bell had two RBI to lead the way as the team overcame four errors.
Ethan Reicks picked up the win, combining with Wyatt Hough for the three hitter. Reicks struck out 10.
CLASS 2A
ACGC 11, South Central Calhoun 1:
- The Chargers advanced in the post-season for the second year in a row, jumping out to an early 3-0 lead and slowly building from there.
Newell Rogers had three hits while Eli Kading had two. Miles Kading added three RBI and Reid Rumelhart added two. Pitching was good as Miles Kading, Teagan Slaybaugh and Andrew Mahaffey combined for the five-hitter; none of them threw more than 36 pitches on the night.
The Chargers improved to 12-23 and will take on Woodward-Granger in today’s district semifinal at Woodward.
Shenandoah 9, AHSTW 2:
- The Mustangs erupted for four runs in the bottom of the third inning in a resumption of an Iowa Class 2A district contest that started Saturday. That broke a 2-2 tie when play was suspended over the weekend, and the Mustangs rolled to the convincing victory.
The Vikings could muster just one hit off Cain Lorimor, who threw 4-1/3 innings of relief of original Mustang starter Jade Spangler. Shenandoah had loaded the bases before a pair of Vikings’ errors scored all four runs to break the game open.
The Vikings ended the season with a 7-13 record.