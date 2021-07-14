CLASS 1A
Logan-Magnolia 4, Audubon 3:
- The Wheelers rallied for three runs in the top of the sixth inning to take a 3-2 lead. But the Panthers came back to tie the contest in the bottom half of the inning, then went on to score the game-winning run in the bottom of the seventh to advance in the Iowa Class 1A district tournament.
The Wheelers, which ended with a 10-17 record, were led by RBIs by Gavin Smith, who had two off a triple, and Joel Klocke. Smith had two hits on the night.
Council Bluffs St. Albert 13, Riverside 2:
- A season that included the Bulldogs ending a 38-game losing streak came to an end with a loss to the fourth-ranked Falcons in an Iowa Class 1A district semifinal Tuesday night in Council Bluffs.
The Falcons went up 8-0 after two innings, but the Bulldogs got two runs back in the third with Grady Jeppesen and Kyler Rieken scoring to cut into the deficit. But after adding another run in the bottom half of the inning, St. Albert scored four more in the fourth to put the Bulldogs away. The Falcons ended with 15 hits on the night.
Riverside was held to three hits on the night, with Wyatt Hough getting a double.
The Bulldogs ended the season 7-17. Hough, Vicek and Ethan Reicks were seniors playing their last game.
CLASS 2A
ACGC 5, Woodward-Granger 0:
- The Chargers advanced to a district championship game for the first time in school history with a shutout victory over the Hawks in Van Meter.
ACGC had split with Woodward-Granger during the regular season.
Making the most of five hits and two walks, the Chargers got a two-run single by Newell Rogers in the fourth inning to break a scoreless tie. Lucas Marsh walked and advanced on a sacrifice bunt and an infield single by Brock Littler, who stole second, setting the stage for Rogers’ chopper that brought in the two runs.
“The hit by Newell was huge,” said coach Taylor Morris. “He didn’t try to do much ... (but) that was a huge turning point to give our guys some cushion.
The Chargers added two runs in the fifth and an insurance run in the seventh, the latter run using a walk, a sacrifice bunt and a dirtball read by Marsh that got kicked away from the catcher, after which the throw to third sailed into left field for the game-icing run.
Littler picked up the complete game win on just one strikeout, overcoming five walks and two errors by his defense to get the win.
“It’s a testament to the kids battled a lot this season faced hard schedule far as non as far sets tone for multi-(win) post-season and it’s a testament to the work they’ve put in,” said Morris. “We’ve got a lot of multi-sport competitors want to win, and tonight things came to fruition.”
Now 13-23, the Chargers will play Van Meter Saturday on the Bulldogs’ home field.