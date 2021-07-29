An even dozen News-Telegraph area players have earned honors from the Iowa Girls Coaches Association for their performances on the softball diamond this past summer.
Two of those were named to the first team all-state squad in their respective classes.
Both were pitchers: Atlantic senior Olivia Engler in Class 3A, and Exira-EHK junior Macy Emgarten.
Engler, who will continue her athletic career at Iowa Central Community College, had an ERA of 1.53 in 187 innings of work. She had a record of 23.7, giving up 45 walks but striking out 274. Offensively, she hit .387, with 25 extra-base hits including 12 home runs among her 48 hits; she drove in 53 runs.
Emgarten had a 20-4 record on the mound this past season, with a 1.44 ERA in 155.1 innings, giving up 31 walks but striking out 213. She had a .395 batting average and batted in 25 runs; 10 of her 34 hits went for extra bases, including a home run.
Second team Class 1A picks from the area were Exira-EHK sophomore Shay Burmeister, and the Griswold duo of Anna Kelley, a junior, and Haylee Pennock, a senior. Riverside senior Kenna Ford made the third team, while Audubon senior Katelyn Nielsen, Griswold's Karly Millikan; and the CAM junior duo of Mallory Behnken and Maddy Holtz were honorable mention.
In Class 2A, there were two honorable mention picks: junior Ally Meyers of AHSTW, and ACGC senior Kelsey Madalyn. Atlantic senior Alyssa Derby was a second-team all-state selection in Class 3A.
Iowa Girls Coaches Association All-State Softball
Class 1A
First team: Macy Emgarten, Exira-EHK; Charlie Pryor, Woodbine; Emily McIntosh, West Harrison; Sterling Berndt, Wayne of Corydon; TJ Stoaks, Lenox; Madie Anderson, Winfield-Mount Union; Sara Reid, Central City; Peyton Robinson, Lisbon; Ryleigh Allgood, Lisbon; Ella Larsen, Newell-Fonda; Bailey Sievers, Newell-Fonda; Rylee Schnepf, LeMars Gehlen Catholic; Alexis Houge, Collins-Maxwell; Cheyanne Behrens, Clarksville; Taylor Hanna, Saint Ansgar; Grace Bailey, Twin Cedars; Haley Godfrey, Melcher-Dallas; Rylee Dunkin, Twin Cedars; Emily Jones, Wayne of Corydon; Makenna Kuper, AGWSR; Josie Hartman, Southeast Warren; Emma DeStigter, Woodbury Central; Kiya Johnson, North Butler. Coach Of the Year: Courtney Darrow, Newell-Fonda.
Second team (area only): Anna Kelley, Griswold; Haylee Pennock, Griswold; Shay Burmeister, Exira-EHK.
Third team (area only): Kenna Ford, Riverside.
Honorable mention (area only): Karly Millikan, Griswold; Mallory Behnken, CAM; Maddy Holtz, CAM; Katelyn Nielsen, Audubon.
Class 2A
First team: Chloe Wells, Wilton; Kylee Sanders, Louisa-Muscatine; Skylar Benesh, North Linn; Molly Blomgren, Van Meter; Josie McCuddin, Interstate 35 Truro; Alli Boyle, Earlham; Kylee Sallee, Hudson; Hailey Rosonke, South Hardin; Kaylea Fessler, Central Springs; Emily Meyer, North Union; Elie Flannagan, North Linn; Olivia Von Bank, North Union; Neveah Hildebrandt, Northeast; Amber McKinney, Pleasantville; Cooper Klaahsen, Central Springs; Sam Nielsen, North Union; Payton Ganzer, Wilton; Summer Pastutti, Interstate 35 Truro; Natalie Harill, Pella Christian; Nikki Hensen, West Branch; Peyton Souhrada, Wilton; Madisyn Kelley, Central Springs. Coach Of the Year: Chad Spore, North Linn.
Honorable mention (area only): Kelsey Madalyn, ACGC.
Class 3A
First team: Kendal Clark, Humboldt; Jori Hajek, Humboldt; Dakota Lake, Saydel; Avery Hanson, Hampton-Dumont-CAL; Macy Freist, Roland-Story; Sarah Heick, Solon; Jenna Sprague, Mount Vernon; Anna Wohlers, Davenport Assumption; Hillary Wilson, Solon; Peyton Driscoll, Williamsburg; Tatum Dunlavy, Estherville-Lincoln Central; Olivia Engler, Atlantic; Kennedy Kramer, West Lyon; Lauren Summers, West Burlington; Claire Matthews, Centerville; Makenna Jones, Albia; Ashley Finarty, Knoxville; Madeline Barker, Davis County; Maia Bentley, Mount Vernon; Olivia Wardlow, Davenport Assumption; Nadia Telecky, Mount Vernon; Bella Nigey, Davenport Assumption. Coach Of the Year: Robin Brand, Mount Vernon.
Second team (area only): Alyssa Derby, Atlantic.
Class 4A
First team: Katelyn Lappe, Bondurant-Farrar; Emma Dighton, Boone; Brooke Hickey, ADM; Jena Young, Winterset; Hannah Simpson, Fairfield; Kellie Dallmeyer, Washington; Aliya Yanga, ADM; Zoey Highshoe, Boone; Bridget Stover, Winterset; Sydney Kennedy, Western Dubuque; Faith DeRonde, Oskaloosa; Duanna Coyle, Cedar Rapids Xavier; Peyton Johnson, Marion; Aubrey Furnal, Carlisle; Jayden Lammers, Norwalk; Haley Downe, Norwalk; Sara Horsfield, Western Dubuque; Hannah Foster, North Polk; Kyle Merical, Dallas Center-Grimes; Haley Bach, Council Bluffs Lewis Central. Coach Of the Year: Rex Massey, Western Dubuque.
Class 5A
First team: Sophia Delvecchio, Bettendorf; Jayne Scheck, Cedar Rapids Kennedy; Jalen Adams, Fort Dodge; Tristan Doster, Fort Dodge; Destiny Lewis, Indianola; Karey Koenig, Iowa City High; Ayana Lindsey, Iowa City High; Rylie Moss, Muscatine; Heidi Wheeler, Waukee; Mya Dodge, Cedar Rapids Kennedy; Sydney Potter, Southeast Polk; Emily Wood, Pleasant Valley; Emma Roethler, Johnston; Ava Smithson, Johnston; Avarie Eagle, Muscatine; Reagan Bartholomew, Waukee; Ella Schulz, Ankeny Centennial; Abbi Cataldo, Southeast Polk; Marina Carter, Ankeny; Lydia Ettema, Dubuque Hempstead. Coach Of the Year: Andi Adams, Fort Dodge.