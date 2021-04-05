Class 1A: Audubon, Belle Plaine, Edgewood-Colesburg, Grundy Center, Lawton-Bronson, Madrid, Mount Ayr, Northwood-Kensett, WACO (Wayland) and West Harrison (Mondamin).
To qualify: SQM champion in each event plus the next 14 best performances statewide, to a maximum of 24.
Class 2A: Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont, Hudson, Jesup, Manson Northwest Webster, Tipton, Treynor, West Marshall and West Sioux.
To qualify: Top two placewinners in each event plus the next eight best performances statewide, to a maximum of 24.
Class 3A: Carlisle, Glenwood, Independence, MOC-Floyd Valley, Mount Pleasant, Nevada, Pella and Solon.
To qualify: Top two placewinners in each event plus the next eight best performances statewide, to a maximum of 24.
Class 4A: Cedar Rapids Kennedy, Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln, Davenport Central, Iowa City West, Urbandale and Waukee.
To qualify: Top two placewinners in each event plus the next 12 best performances statewide, to a maximum of 24.