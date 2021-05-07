Colin Mullenix is wrapping up a big senior season, being a part of a hugely successful shuttle hurdle relay team that has consistently placed in the top 2, and has also been a consistent winner in the 110-meter high and 400-meter low hurdles. He collected six championships this week, in the two solo hurdles races and being a member of the distance medley relay at both the Trojan Invitational and the Hawkeye Ten Conference meet.
Roni Hook has been the girls’ golf team leader throughout the season, and it was her runner-up medalist performance at the Sioux City East Invitational that led to a huge team title Tuesday. It was the perfect turnaround after an eighth-place team performance at their home invitational. Hook is a past state qualifier and is starting to show the form that could lead to another long post-season run.
Colin and Roni, you’re the News-Telegraph’s Athletes of the Week. Great job and keep up the good work!