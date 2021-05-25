BASEBALL
* Audubon 7, AHSTW 1: The Vikings scored their only run by Blake Hoist, and the Wheelers adding to a 3-1 lead in the top of the seventh.
Blake Holst had a good showing for the Vikings with 15 strikeouts and scoring the only run for the team. Joel Klocke led the Wheelers in the scoring column with three runs and one RBI, and also got help from Gavin Smith scoring a run for the team and getting two RBIs.
* CAM 5, Woodbine 2: Seth Hensley and Colby Rich each had two hits to lead a seven-hit Cougar attack in the win over the Tigers in Monday's eight-inning season-opener in Woodbine.
The game was tied at 2-apiece going into the eighth when Rich had a three-run home run for the decisive runs.
Lane Spieker picked up the win, going five innings and striking out nine while giving up just two hits. Joe Kauffman went in relief and allowed just one hit while also striking out nine.
* Missouri Valley 12, Riverside 1: Ed Vicek had the Bulldogs lone hit and Grady Jeppesen scored the lone run in a loss to the Big Reds Monday night in Oakland.
* Council Bluffs St. Albert 14, ACGC 4: The Falcons went up 11-0 after three innings but the Chargers got on the board and scored in the fourth and fifth innings. It wasn't enough as the game ended after five innings in Monday's season opener in Guthrie Center.
Eli Kading had two of the Chargers' four hits on the night.
SOFTBALL
* Audubon 5, AHSTW 3: The Wheelers jumped on the Lady Vikes right away with four runs in the top of the fourth, before the Lady Vikes rallied for three late runs in the season-opener for both teams Monday night in Avoca.
The Wheelers had nine hits, with Kali Irlmeier and Katelyn Nielsen each having two. Irlmeier had two RBIs, and was effective on the mound with a five-hitter in 5-2/3 innings of work.
Rylie Knop and Gracelyn Partlow had the two RBIs for the Lady Vikes.
* Melcher-Dallas 6, ACGC 2: The Chargers took a 2-0 lead into the top of the fifth inning before the Saints slowly pulled away in the final three innings in the season-opener Monday night in Guthrie Center.
* Riverside 11, Missouri Valley 8: The Lady Dawgs held off the Lady Reds in a high-scoring contest Monday night in Oakland.
Kenna Ford pitched the winner, while Chiara Rains had two hits and two RBIs, and Ari McGlade tripled and had three RBIs.
* Woodbine 3, CAM 0: The Tigers led 2-0 after three innings and added a run in the sixth in the Cougars' season-opening loss at Woodbine.