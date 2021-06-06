SOFTBALL
Griswold wins SWV tourney:
- The Tigers remained unbeaten through the second week of the season, their latest two wins coming after winning the Southwest Valley Tournament Saturday in Corning.
Griswold downed area rival CAM 10-0 in the opening game, using a five-run fifth inning to put the Cougars away. The championship was likewise all Tigers, taking home a 7-0 victory, getting four runs in the fourth and three more in the fifth.
CAM came back to beat East Mills 12-0 in the third-place game.
Riverside goes 0-2 at Belle Plaine:
- A trip out east didn’t net any wins, but it did give the Lady Dawgs experience against a larger school and some eastern Iowa competition.
The Lady Dawgs dropped their first game to Vinton-Shellsburg, 7-2, and then lost the third-place game to the host Plainsmen 5-1.
BOYS SOCCER
Hawkeye Ten All-Conference:
- Two from Atlantic earned honorable mention all-Hawkeye Ten Conference boys’ soccer honors in voting by league coaches this past week.
Ethan Williams was named as a midfielder, while Beau Dickerson was a forward. Both are seniors.
Dickerson was the team’s leading scorer, with 10 of the Trojans’ 15 goals during the season. The Trojans went 1-16 this past season.