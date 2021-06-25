Atlantic – along with its fellow Class 3A and all the Class 4A schools in Iowa – has learned its post-season substate assignment.
As announced Friday by the Iowa High School Athletic Association, the Trojans will be in Substate 8 of Class 3A, along with Carroll, Denison-Schleswig, Gilbert, Glenwood, Greene County, Harlan and Winterset.
First-round substate games are July 16, with semifinals on July 19 and finals on July 21.
Seeding meetings will take place in the coming week, with pairings announced soon thereafter. The state tournament for the larger two classes runs from July 28-31 at Duane Banks Field in Iowa City.