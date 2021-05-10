ATLANTIC – Steady improvement.
That’s the course the Atlantic girls’ golf team has been on this season. From match and dual meet play to tournaments, the Trojans have turned from a relatively-inexperienced squad into a seasoned bunch that appears to be peaking at the right time.
It’s led to a runner-up finish at Monday’s Hawkeye Ten Conference meet on the Trojans’ home course, Nishna Hills.
Behind a third-place finish by two-time state qualifier Roni Hook and her 18-hole round of 85, The Trojans finished with a 382, 12 strokes behind champion Creston.
“We’re very happy with our second-place finish behind a very good Creston team,” said coach Kathy Hobson. “We would have been been happy in the middle of the pack, based upon how we’ve been a roller-coaster season. All six of the girls played very well today.
“We split our season into three areas,” said Hobson, starting with duals and match play, and then getting into some very excellent tournaments including a plethora of Class 4A squads. “We try to get them prepared for the ones at the end of the year when it really matters and get them ready for state.”
Hook was just five strokes off the pace set by Creston’s Rylee Driskell, and just one stroke shy of tying Taylor Elam of Council Bluffs Lewis Central.
Hook got most of her high school experience at Griswold, where she was a two-time state qualifier her freshman and sophomore seasons. She transferred to Atlantic and is now part of the team for her senior year.
She’s adjusted well to her new school.
“We call on her to lead us and it’s been tough for her not knowing her teammates coming in to the year. But she’s handled the courses well that we’ve played well on,” said Hobson.
Abby Smith finished ninth with a 93 on the tiebreaker.
Now, the focus shifts to the Iowa Class 3A regional meet, set to take place Monday, May 24 at Nishna Hills. A lot of new teams the Trojans will see, but they’ll also see Creston and Glenwood in what should be a very competitive meet on their home course.
“If we can shoot that again, I think we can be in the hunt for a pretty high finish,” said Hobson.
Hawkeye Ten Conference boys’ golf meet
Monday, May 10, at Nishna Hills Golf Course, Atlantic
Team scores: 1. Creston 370, 2. Atlantic 382, 3. Glenwood 391, 4. Shenandoah 400, 5. Denison-Schleswig 405, 6. Council Bluffs Lewis Central 405, 7. Harlan 412, 8. Council Bluffs St. Albert 426, 9. Clarinda 440, 10. Red Oak 448, 11. Carroll Kuemper Catholic.
Top 12: 1. Rylee Driskell (Cre) 80. 2. Taylor Elam (LC) 84, 3. Roni Hook 85, 4. Jocelyn Cheek (H) 86, 5. Maria Groumoutis (Cre) 90, 6. Haley Woods (Glen) 91, 7. Hailey Wheatley (Shen) 92, 8. Lainey Sheffield (SA) 92, 9. Abby Smith (Atl) 93, 10. Tatum Watkins (Cla) 93, 11. Mikaela Downing (Cre) 93, Brook Brauer (Shen) 93. Note: Top 6 earn first-team all-Hawkeye Ten Conference honors, the next six placewinners earn second team honors.
Individual results: Hook 85, Smith 93, Belle Berg 100, Lexi Noelck 104, Abby Muller 107, Reagan Leonard 108.