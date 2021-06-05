For the first time in a number of seasons, there were no state golf meet qualifiers from the News-Telegraph coverage area on the boys’ side.
But that didn’t mean there weren’t plenty of highlights. The Atlantic boys’ golf team won the Hawkeye Ten Conference, while a number of other area golfers competed well within their schedule.
On the girls’ side, Atlantic’s storied program is in a reloading phase, this year falling just a few strokes short of earning one of the team spots at the Iowa Class 3A state meet. However, the Trojans still took runner-up honors at the Hawkeye Ten Conference meet, all with a young squad that shows lots of promise for 2022.
The past year saw two area girls’ golfers earn spots at the state meet, both in Class 1A. It was Griswold’s Jenna Reynolds who finished her outstanding career with a third trip to the state meet, and accompanying her was up-and-coming golfer Reese Snyder of CAM, a sophomore who got her feet wet and is primed for bigger things the next two years.
With that all in mind, here’s the all-News-Telegraph area’s golf team, the second such team so honored. (There was no team in 2020 due to there being no season.) The girls have nine members, the boys 10; all statistics come via Varsity Bound Iowa.
BOYS
Medalist – Drey Newell, sr., Atlantic: Comes from a prolific family of golfers, with sisters Brooke and Baylee past state qualifiers for the girls. Hawkeye Ten Conference medalist and a district qualifier with an 80. Nine-hole low was a 39, one of three Trojans with that score; average for nine holes is 40.7.
Ethan Arp, sr., CAM: A district qualifier whose efforts led the Cougars to an Iowa Class 1A district team spot. Had a 41 nine-hole low during the season.
Gunner Larsen, sr., ACGC: Placed 12th at the West Central Activities Conference with an 18-hole round of 90. His nine-hole round of 39 was a season best.
Garrett McLaren, jr., Atlantic: District qualifier for the Trojans with an 80. Will be among those incoming seniors expected to lead the Trojans in 2022.
Lane Nelson, jr., Atlantic: Seventh at Hawkeye Ten Conference meet. Was runner-up medalist at Trojan Invitational to help Trojans win team title. Had a 39 nine-hole low, among those second best in Hawkeye Ten.
Trey Petersen, soph., Exira-EHK: His low nine-hole round of 40 was fifth best in the Rolling Valley Conference this season. Was a district meet qualifier who fell just one stroke short of making the state meet. The lone sophomore on the squad.
Tyler Petersen, sr., Exira-EHK: Trey’s older brother, was all-Rolling Valley Conference as runner-up medalist with an 83. His low nine-hole round of 39 was among those ranked second in the league. A previous state qualifier.
Ethan Reicks, sr., Riverside: Led the Bulldogs with a team-high 39 nine-hole low. His score of 80 placed him ninth at the Western Iowa Conference meet, the area’s best.
Joey Schramm, jr., Audubon: A district qualifier who scored a 42 nine-hole low on the links this past season.
Braden Smith, sr., Atlantic: Tenth at Hawkeye Ten Conference meet. Was district qualifier who had a season-low nine-hole round of 39.
GIRLS
Medalist – Jenna Reynolds, sr., Griswold: Three-time state qualifier, whose best meet was this past season, where she finished 18th with a 183 (over two days and 36 holes). Final placement was better than a pair of just-inside-the-top-40 placings her freshman and sophomore years. Was Corner Conference medalist and won medalist honors at both rounds of regionals. Her low nine-hole score of 43 was 25th best in all of Class 1A, and second best in the Corner; her nine-hole average of 49.8 was also second best in the Corner.
Belle Berg, fresh., Atlantic: Showed improvement throughout the season, culminating in firing a 94 at the Class 3A regional final meet, landing one stroke short of qualifying for state. Her nine-hole low was 48.
Sydney Beymer, sr., Audubon: An Iowa Class 1A regional final qualifier. Was all-Western Iowa Conference with her fifth-place finish at the conference meet. Best nine-hole score was 47.
Addison Brink, fresh., Riverside: A district qualifier who should help lead the Lady Dawgs to an improved season in 2022. Finished with a 98 at the Western Iowa Conference meet, just short of earning a medal. Best nine-hole round was a 44, fourth-best among all WIC girls golfers.
Roni Hook, sr., Atlantic: Finished her acclaimed area career as third-place medalist at the Hawkeye Ten Conference meet. Led the Trojans to a third-place finish at the Iowa Class 3A regional meet. In meets featuring Class 4A schools, best finishes included runner-up medalist at the Sioux City East Invitational and 10th-place at the Southeast Polk Invitational; and also was a runner-up medalist at the Carroll Kuemper Invitational. Best nine-hole score was 44, and her best nine-hole average was 46.1, both third bests.
Mady McKee, jr., CAM: Highlight was a fifth-place finish (and a medal) at the Rolling Valley Conference meet, coming in with an 18-hole score of 102. During the season, she had a best nine-hole score of 52.
Mikala Pelzer, sr., Griswold: Fourth-place finish at the Corner Conference meet. A consistent leader who helped the Tigers field a consistent team in 2018-2019 and 2021. Tied with teammate Reynolds for second-best nine-hole score of 43.
McKenna Sick, jr., Riverside: A district qualifier who should help lead the Lady Dawgs to an improved season in 2022. Had a best nine-hole round of 48, placing her in the top 10.
Abby Smith, soph., Atlantic: Ninth-place finish at the Hawkeye Ten Conference meet, good enough to place on the second team. Best finish at a big-school meet was fourth at Sioux City East. Best nine-hole round was a 46. Part of a prolific group of underclassmen – three other sophomores, a freshman and a junior will return in 2022 – that should help the Trojans be state meet contenders.
Reese Snyder, soph., CAM: Iowa Class 1A regional first-round medalist whose sixth-place finish at the regional final meet earned her her first state meet berth. Finished 46th with a two-day, 36-hole round of 205, a good start that should give her a taste of state meet success. Her best score of 42 for nine holes led the Rolling Valley Conference.