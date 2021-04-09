ATLANTIC – PCM used its speed to edge Atlantic 3-0 in a non-conference boys’ soccer game Friday night at the Trojan Bowl.
Both teams had their opportunities to finish scoring plays, but it was the Mustangs’ speed that won out on this night, according to Trojan coach Matt Smith.
“I knew coming in they were going to be a lot faster than us. We’re not a very fast team. But overall our communication was good and we cleaned up a lot better from last night (a 2-1 loss to Tri-Center),” said Smith.
Ball movement was also good, according to Smith, but it was just “unlucky” they were unable to find the back of the net.
The Mustangs, however, did.
It was a scoreless battle for most of the first half, until Carson Vandelune got a ball past Trojan goalkeeper Tyrell Williams as the box was packed to put the visiting Mustangs on the board in the 37th minute.
The 1-0 halftime score stood, again with both teams having some great chances until Tyler Kuecker got a pair of goals in the final 10 minutes of the game.
The Trojans are off until next Friday, April 16, when they host Riverside. The Trojan Invitational is Saturday, April 17, at the Trojan Bowl.