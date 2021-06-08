HARLAN – Both teams involved in Tuesday’s Hawkeye Ten Conference contest, Atlantic and Harlan, put the ball in play.
Problem is so often when you’re the losing team, the winners find the gaps and the team that comes out on the short end finds the gloves of the opposing defense.
That’s how it was in Atlantic’s 4-3 defeat to Harlan at J.J. Jensen Sports Complex in Harlan.
The Trojans were held to three hits off the complete-game effort by Cyclone pitcher Alex Monson, but still managed to scratch runs off the board in the most unconventional ways. Zane Vance scored twice off wild pitches, in the second inning and again in the seventh. The other Trojan run came in the top of the sixth, when Garrett McLaren’s RBI brought home Lane Nelson.
The Trojans had an opportunity to tie the game in the top of the seventh after Vance crossed the plate, as Colin Mullenix singled to shallow center. But Monson got the strikeout to finish his 78-pitch evening.
Atlantic’s Wyatt Redinbaugh also went the distance, giving up 11 hits while striking out five and walking just one. In his 93-pitch night, just two of the four runs he gave up were earned, as both the unearned Cyclone runs came off some early Trojan miscues.
“We hit the ball right at them ... and they made more plays. We had good baserunning, but not enough,” said coach Joe Brummer.
The Trojans will be on the road Thursday to play Council Bluffs Lewis Central, at a site yet to be announced within Council Bluffs.