AREA POSTPONEMENTS
Two area baseball-softball doubleheaders were postponed Thursday due to the weather before they even began.
Those were the Atlantic at Denison-Schleswig contest in Denison and Treynor's contests at Audubon.
BASEBALL
* CAM 10, East Mills 0: Starter Joe Kauffman went 4-2/3 innings, giving up just one hit and striking out 13 as the Cougars cruised by the Wolverines Thursday night in Anita. Chase Spieker came in relief to preserve Kauffman's effort.
The Cougars stole eight bases, including three by Kauffman, who went on to score three times in a 2-for-2 night. Lane Spieker also had three hits. CAM jumped out to a 3-0 first-inning lead and put the game on ice in the fifth with a four-run outburst.
CAM – which also recorded a 5-2 win over Woodbine and a 22-12 victory over Southwest Valley this week – is now 3-0 on the year.
* Exira-EHK 14, Griswold 4: The Tigers kept fighting the Spartans after falling behind 6-0 early on, the big inning for the visitors Thursday night in Elk Horn being a three-run fifth to make it an 8-4 game.
The Spartans responded with six runs to end the game by the 10-run rule.
Colton Turner had two hits and drive in a run to boost the Griswold effort in what was their season opener. The Tigers have 19 players listed on their roster per Varsity Bound Iowa, including several eighth graders who are expected to contribute to building the program for future years.
No statistics were available for Exira-EHK, which improved to 3-1 on the season.
* AHSTW 7, Riverside 6: Riverside is looking to be a much improved team this summer, and gave notice as they kept fighting the Vikings, tying the game in the fifth inning at 5-apiece and then, after falling behind 7-5, got a run and had runners in scoring position in the top of the seventh before the Vikings recorded the final out Thursday night in Avoca.
Ed Vicek and Grady Jeppesen scored on back-to-back RBIs by Ethan Reicks and Wyatt Hough to tie the game in the fifth. But AHSTW answered and in the sixth inning took advantage of a shaky Bulldog defense, including a dropped third strike and hit batter, to score a run on Nick Denning's RBI single.
Denning had two doubles and two RBI for the Vikings, while Jordan Ratzlaff had a double and scored three runs. Denning and reliever Brayden Lund combined for the four-hitter, where 13 Bulldogs struck out.
"All nine starters got on base to keep pressure on the Bulldogs in the team victory," remarked AHSTW coach Jason Holst.
Reicks had two hits for Riverside, while Vicek took the loss, he and Reicks combining for the eight-hit, five-strikeout effort.
* Des Moines Christian 7, ACGC 0: The Chargers were shut out by the Lions Thursday night in Guthrie Center, despite getting nine hits, including three by Brock Littler. Newell Rodgers gave up seven hits and struck out two.
SOFTBALL
* Exira-EHK 8, Carroll Kuemper Catholic 4: The Spartans gave up a first-run inning but that was the only time they trailed as they responded with two runs in the bottom of the first, then added four more to solidify the lead in a win Thursday night at Kimballton.
The Spartans are now 4-0.
* AHSTW 7, Riverside 6: It was the same score and same winner for the Lady Vikes as their baseball counterparts Thursday night in Avoca.
Eighth-grader Sienna Christian had three hits and scored all three times, while junior Natalie Hagadorn had two hits and three RBI. The Lady Vikes trailed 5-4 going into the bottom of the fifth but took the lead for good with a four-run outburst.
No statistics were available for Riverside, which fell to 1-1. AHSTW is now 2-2.