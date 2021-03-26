EVANSVILLE, Ind. – For the second time in three years and third time in school history, Northwest Missouri State is in the NCAA Division II national championship game.
On the strength of Ryan Hawkins 29th career double-double (20 points, 11 rebounds) and 43rd 20-plus points game, the second-seeded Bearcats trounced No. 3 Flagler College 77-46 Thursday night at the Ford Center.
The 31-point victory sent the Bearcats into Saturday’s national championship against top-seeded West Texas A&M. The Buffs got into the title game with an 87-86 win over Lincoln Memorial with Zach Toussaint’s buzzer-beating three-point shot.
Flagler kept pace with Northwest early, with Chase Fiddler cutting the Bearcats’ lead to 10-9 with 14:44 left. But Wes Dreamer started a 7-0 run with a three-point lead and the Saints responded with one more run to cut the lead to three. The Bearcats then took with a 21-2 run to make it 38-16 with just over three minutes left in the first half.
Leading 40-24 at halftime, a 24-8 Northwest run to give the Bearcats a 64-32 lead put the game into the books by midway through the second half. Northwest limited the Saints to 34% shooting and just 5-for-22 from three-point ranger.
Besides Hawkins (the former Atlantic standout), Luke Waters, Diego Bernard and Trevor Hudgins each had double-digit scoring with 15, 10 and 13 points, respectively.
The national championship game – Northwest Missouri State vs. Texas A&M – tips off at 11 a.m. at the Ford Center in Evansville, and will be aired on CBS.