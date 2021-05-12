Atlantic archery teams representing the middle and high schools competed at the National Archery In Schools Program’s national tournament in late April, and came away with some excellent scores and placings.
Cooper Jipsen, a junior, led the Trojan archers with a score of 292 out of a possible 300. That rankedd him 60th out of 2,860 participants in the national tournament, and 19th out of 657 juniors and 70th overall out of 8,376 boys who were ranked.
Halle Copeland, a sophomore, was the top girls’ archer and finished with a score of 284, ranking her 222nd out of 7,307 girls’ archers nationally; when tournament participants are considered, her rank was 172 out of 2,794.
Other scores and rankings in the high school division were:
- Lee Houser, 280, ranked 446 tournament and 607 nationally boys.
- Carter Smith, 274, ranked 779 tournament and 1,129 nationally boys.
- Braden Spurr, 274, ranked 800 tournament and 1,165 nationally boys.
- Josie Colton, 268, ranked 1,008 tournament and 1,510 nationally girls.
- Mikade Thompson, 267, 1,190 tournament and 1,881 nationally boys.
- Jenna Kramer, 263, 1,227 tournament, 1,922 nationally girls.
- Koby Namanny, 261, 1,526 tournament, 2,612 nationally boys.
- Dayna Draeger, 261, 1,354 tounament, 2,191 nationally girls.
- Kipp Namanny, 261, 1,540 tournament, 2,655 nationally boys.
- Keegan Kemp, 260, 1,572 tournament, 2,739 nationally boys.
- Mallory Ericksen, 258, 1,472 tournament, 2,432 nationally girls.
- Dylan Comes, 257, 1,685 tournament, 3,038 nationally boys.
- Alex Manta, 256, 1,760 tournament, 3,209 nationally boys.
- Brook Vandevanter, 253, 1,691 tournament, 2,929 nationally girls.
- Quincy Sorensen, 252, 1,745 tournament, 3,082 nationally girls.
- Kyler Edie, 248, 2,056 tournament, 4,095 nationally boys.
- Mary McCurdy, 248, 1,910 tournament, 3,505 nationally girls.
- Jasmyne Oasay-Waddell, 247, 1,925 tournament, 3,548 nationally girls.
- Lia Lillard, 244, 2,037 tournament, 3,863 nationally girls.
- Franchescha Gonzalez, 204, 2,602 tournament, 6,018 nationally girls.
- Rio Johnson, 190, 2,673 tournament, 6,407 nationally girls.
In the middle school division, Conner Johnsen and Margaret McCurdy were the Trojan leaders, each shooting a 289. McCurdy ranked 18th for the tournament and 82nd nationally overall for the girls, while Johnson had the 33rd best tournament score and ranked 158th nationally overall.
Others who competed and their tournament and national rankings:
- Lily Johnson, 281, 88 tournament, 374 nationally girls.
- Mariah Hadley, 270, 365 tournament, 1,238 overall.
- Hayden Kleen, 270, 493 tournament, 1,558 overall.
- Grant Petty, 268, 610 tournament, 1,850 overall.
- Kaylee Stetzel, 265, 566 tournament, 1,780 overall.
- Christian Thompson, 263, 825 tournament, 2,354 overall.
- Zander Pieken, 261, 943 tournament, 2,612 overall boys.
- Hadin Thompson, 261, 976 tournament, 2,671 overall boys.
- Hank Roberts, 261, 979 tournament, 2,674 overall boys.
- Kaydee Pedersen, 258, 878 tournament, 2,503 overall girls.
- Jake Simonton, 258, 1,137 tournament, 2,988 overall boys.
- Brady Wagner, 245, 1,445 tournament, 3,685 overall boys.
- Rylie Vandevanter, 245, 1,450 tournament, 3,694 overall girls.
- Lily Willrich, 245, 1,475 tournament, 3,751 overall girls.
- Aubrey Graham, 243, 1,531 tournament, 3,873 overall girls.
- Mason Dougherty, 239, 2,165 tournament, 5,038 overall boys.
- Michael Hocamp, 237, 2,229 tournament, 5,163 overall boys.
- Miraylie Stuart, 233, 1,908 tournament, 2,964 overall girls.
- Carter Hadley, 228, 2,560 tournament, 5,821 overall boys.
- Hailey Huffman, 210, 2,434 tournament, 5,793 overall girls.