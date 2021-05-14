CLASS 1A
* At Coon Rapids: Audubon's Joey Schramm fired an 83 to tie for fifth place and earn a spot at next week's Iowa Class 1A sectional meet.
At the sectional meet Friday at Coon Rapids Golf Course, Schramm fired a 40 in his first nine holes before carding a 43 on the back nine, with several even pars along the way.
Jay Remsburg had an 87, Carter Andreasen an 88 and Aiden Alt a 92 to round out the Wheelers' scoring.
The Wheelers finished fourth as a team with a 350. Fort Dodge St. Edmond, Coon Rapids-Bayard and Earlham each advanced as a team, and St. Edmond's Drew Schaeffer was medalist.
The Class 1A district meet is Friday, May 21, at Lakeside Golf Course, Fort Dodge.
* At Dunlap: CAM finished as sectional runner-up and Exira-EHK's Trey Petersen advanced as an individual at Friday's meet at Dunlap Golf Course.
CAM was led by Logan Lawrence with an 86, Peyton Jessen with an 88, Ethan Arp with an 89 and Wyatt Gettler and a 90.
Petersen placed fourth as an individual, earning him the right to move on after firing an 84. He cut two strokes off his front nine to advance.
Griswold and Riverside both saw their seasons end. The Bulldogs were sixth with a 395, and were led by Ethan Reicks' 88. Caleb Oakleaf's 93 was tops for the Tigers, who had a 410 as a score to place seventh.
Council Bluffs St. Albert was the meet champion with a 332, 31 strokes ahead of CAM; the Falcons' Brett Klusman was meet medalist with a five-over 75.
The district meet is Friday, May 21, at Crestwood Hills Golf Course in Anita.